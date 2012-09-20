 Skip to content
 
(Oddity Central)   Proving that air suckers are born every day, UK company sells bottled fresh air for over $100 a bottle of the finest coastal air in all of Cornwall   (odditycentral.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
geeksofdoom.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sell bottled farts. Only $1.00 each. Act now, and I'll bundle 5 together for only $10.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I sell bottled farts. Only $1.00 each. Act now, and I'll bundle 5 together for only $10.


I got your chaser!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Done in one.


This.

/hit the lights on your way out.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, if you can make money selling air to morons, isn't that the most capitalist thing, like, ever?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eric Shun: [geeksofdoom.com image 586x305]


I think it would be hilarious to see the moderators jump into a thread like this, delete every reply that isn't the Weeners with the comment done in one and then lock the thread.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm watching Doc Martin and I want to go to Cornwall and get run over by a scooter or pick up some bird bacterial infection or something from a rabid badger and go to the surgery and get sneered at. Or just eat seafood and look at the cliffs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just wear a gas mask with a HEPA filter.

Beats lung cancer.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
O'Hare Air - Bottled Air Commercial
Youtube NWZUp2KF5ls
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fools!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Heh...reminded me the time when I was in a Hawaii working, the offices bathroom had a can of air freshner called, "Hawaiian Breeze" . And the can sat next to an open window where I could literally see palm trees blowing in the breeze.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - Breathe (In The Air) [PULSE Restored & Re-Edited]
Youtube gnLLuzS2Ofw
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fair lords, said Sir Tristram, wit ye well that I am of Cornwall. Alas, said Sir Ector, now am I ashamed that ever
any Cornish knight should overcome me. And then for despite Sir Ector put off his armour from him, and went on foot, and would not ride.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Talking Heads • Air • 1979
Youtube ig38LXSaerE
 
yoyopro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ernie buys air from Lefty the Salesman
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I sell bottled farts. Only $1.00 each. Act now, and I'll bundle 5 together for only $10.


...They're already selling Cornwall air.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, like eBay they can put whatever price on it that they want but if nobody is buying then you're not really selling. TFA says nothing about any actual sales because nobody would be so foolish. Right? Right?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Best Friend's Girl (3/11) Movie CLIP - A Dissatisfied Customer (2008) HD
Youtube 4WfCOqrgbSk
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I sell Air
Youtube 77xaqFyFET0
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it's not in a squeezable nasal bottle, I have questions about delivery.
 
