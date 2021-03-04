 Skip to content
Iceland volcanic eruption 'imminent' after thousands of earthquakes rock the south-western region of the country. Good thing two-thirds of the Icelandic population lives close by
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play "Jaja Ding Dong"!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a live stream in case of eruption. https://icelandmonitor.mbl.​is/news/new​s/2021/03/02/livestream_in_case_of_eru​ption/

Enjoy!
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Iceland is green
Greenland is icy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Delawhat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Me (in January 2020): hey, let's plan a trip to Iceland this year!

(COVID happens, I cancel trip)

Me (in January 2021): hey, let's plan a trip to Iceland after COVID is done!

(Massive volcanic eruption)

Me (in January 2022): cool, the volcanic eruption that shut down air travel is over.  Let's go to Iceland now!

(Mars is knocked out of orbit and collides with Earth)

/ I should stop planning trips to Iceland
 
steklo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Liz Phair - Supernova
Youtube tM60GAPIXTY


lets see how many people can correlate this song to a er, volcano...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"There was a very big one when I went to sleep, and I woke up with one. It is difficult but you have to learn to live with it."

Happy wife, happy life, dude.

If that takes making the earth move, most Farkers would happily move to Iceland to have your problems.

/O jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eyjafjallajökull is that said like ya-falla-yokel?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When two tectonic plates loves each over very much,
björk : mutual core
Youtube -WnzRqCK6Fs
 
indylaw
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm sure Hrmskrblorkljagnvikssnooðjokull will provide spectacular photo ops and havoc for airline traffic.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x155]

Eyjafjallajökull is that said like ya-falla-yokel?


In one of the island nation's many quirks, the volcano's name is actually pronounced as "Steve."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Delawhat: Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x155]

Eyjafjallajökull is that said like ya-falla-yokel?

In one of the island nation's many quirks, the volcano's name is actually pronounced as "Steve."


I've been calling it "hoopajoop".
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What about the elves? Will they be okay?
 
synithium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But where will all twelve of them go?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is bad news for New Zealand, which is getting major earthquakes.

Probably not related at all.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x155]

Eyjafjallajökull is that said like ya-falla-yokel?


This is what you get when you let someone illiterate name shiat by pulling Scrabble tiles out of a bag.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot of major volcanic activity lately. Mount Etna, the one in South America, and now this win in Iceland. I knew we should've re-elected Trump.
 
nyclon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When is the next season of "Vikings"?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: When two tectonic plates loves each over very much,
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-WnzRqCK​6Fs]


I erupted.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I only have one thing to say- nejfjafald;a'fasdfjaksdjf ahdkfja;lkdfj'ej'jekjea''adkadsjajasak​al

/hfnnannfffajjjanfjjjajjaja
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Seems like a lot of major volcanic activity lately. Mount Etna, the one in South America, and now this win in Iceland. I knew we should've re-elected Trump.


Without the Weekly World News, how could we know that the Elder Gods supported Trump?
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where's Volcanic Protector Man when you need him?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
