(CTV News)   What a bargain. For just 3/4 of a million dollars. Luxury   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, it comes furnished!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey, baby.  Wanna go back to my garage?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
$2,644 (about US$2K) for property tax isn't bad. Are we sure the assessment is fully up to date?

Seriously, almost nothing could be done with this property. The only people that could be interested are the homeowners on either side. In fact, if I were on the left side of this view, I would file for an encroachment violation (of course, I don't have any clue about Ontario zoning provisions).
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the value is in the land as TFA notes,I'm guessing the play here is to knock down the garage and put up a 2-3 unit condo built right up to the lot lines?

/assuming the zoning in that part of TO would make it possible, anyway
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: $2,644 (about US$2K) for property tax isn't bad. Are we sure the assessment is fully up to date?

Seriously, almost nothing could be done with this property. The only people that could be interested are the homeowners on either side. In fact, if I were on the left side of this view, I would file for an encroachment violation (of course, I don't have any clue about Ontario zoning provisions).


Came here to ask that, too. I'm getting near that amount in taxes, on a property worth about 5% of that garage.
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was expecting a link to a graphics card.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I watch some of the house hunting shows on HGTV, at least one of which is set in the Toronto area. They'll have a family with two kids looking at  2 BR, 2 BA 1500 sqft houses THAT NEED WORK for $1,500,000. It's nuts.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably going to be used for a typical Canada business selling socialized medicine, legal weed, poutine, milk in bags, and denim jackets with matching pants.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's just for being passed sight-unseen from foreign investor to foreign investor in one big money-go-round.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This nonsense forced folks to look for housing farther outside the GTA - doubling housing prices here in Bumf**k Ontario.
Now I can't shop for overalls in the hardware store without crossing swords with some citiot Karen!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

indylaw: I watch some of the house hunting shows on HGTV, at least one of which is set in the Toronto area. They'll have a family with two kids looking at  2 BR, 2 BA 1500 sqft houses THAT NEED WORK for $1,500,000. It's nuts.


"I volunteer part time at the SPCA"
"And I'm an artisanal paperclip straightener"
",And our budget is 1.75 million"

/Those shows irritate me for many other reasons as well
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Light that farker up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But their prime minister is so pretty and woke.
Also the rumor mill has him actually being the son of Fidel Castro.
 
ParanoidRodent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Toronto and Vancouver real estate markets are insane.  Several other cities are overpriced but TO and especially Vancouver are a whole different level of nuts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Trik: But their prime minister is so pretty and woke.
Also the rumor mill has him actually being the son of Fidel Castro.


A city in Canada has valuable real estate.  Therefore, stupid libs.
 
Northern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hey, it comes furnished!

[Fark user image image 850x478]


You forgot the urban chic landscaping and original all-wood door and decorative window.
Also:
Needs paint, sold as-is.  Garage is occupied, do not bother the tenants.  Perfect for the handyman or contractor.  Get "sweat equity".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: This nonsense forced folks to look for housing farther outside the GTA - doubling housing prices here in Bumf**k Ontario.
Now I can't shop for overalls in the hardware store without crossing swords with some citiot Karen!


I hate how they always complain about how nothing is ever as good as in Toronto. What a bunch of insufferable coonts.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What the hell is so desirable about living in Toronto to make that land worth so much?
 
trialpha
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I hate how they always complain about how nothing is ever as good as in Toronto. What a bunch of insufferable coonts.


I live in Toronto, and Toronto is shiat. And rural Ontario is worse? Yikes.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't been back home to T.O. in awhile - holy crap is the housing market wackadoo!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mattbastard: What the hell is so desirable about living in Toronto to make that land worth so much?


Public transit. Buying a house overvalued by $500k saves you the cost of a $70k car - AND the insurance for it.
(Math ain't their strong suit)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trialpha: RTOGUY: I hate how they always complain about how nothing is ever as good as in Toronto. What a bunch of insufferable coonts.

I live in Toronto, and Toronto is shiat. And rural Ontario is worse? Yikes.


Depends on if you like demo derbies or not.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mattbastard: What the hell is so desirable about living in Toronto to make that land worth so much?


Not sure, but I'd wager that it has to do with TO being where the jobs are.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

