(NYPost)   On second thought, perhaps having 'Pretend Like You're A Slave' day at school wasn't such a good idea after all   (nypost.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
1)  Pretend that slaves were allowed to read and write.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

433: 1)  Pretend that slaves were allowed to read and write.


Came here to post this. The only acceptable way to get an A on that assignment is if you didn't turn in a letter at all, because you could be killed for knowing how to read and write.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had BDSM class when I was a kid.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How. In. The. F*ck. Are. These. Lessons. Still. Happening?
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
School is optional in Mississippi
 
Target Builder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How. In. The. F*ck. Are. These. Lessons. Still. Happening?


First word from TFA headline:

Mississippi
 
swankywanky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah Lyrics
Youtube LI3tSF7E5VU


//window seat, please
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My public school taught me how to deal loose joints during free periods.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The safeword was "unemployment."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How. In. The. F*ck. Are. These. Lessons. Still. Happening?

First word from TFA headline:

Mississippi


Ah.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: 433: 1)  Pretend that slaves were allowed to read and write.

Came here to post this. The only acceptable way to get an A on that assignment is if you didn't turn in a letter at all, because you could be killed for knowing how to read and write.


It was legal (but extremely rare) to educate slaves up through the early 1830s.  But state governments couldn't stop that fast enough after the Turner Rebellion.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They really don't get it down there do they.  They just can't even wrap their heads around why this shiat is wrong.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Next week, geography: Pretend you are a Native American whose family was uprooted and sent on a forced march to a reservation so that white settlers could take over their land. Write postcards to your friends at the reservation about interesting landmarks you see along the way.
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let me tell you about the Mississippi education system...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: How. In. The. F*ck. Are. These. Lessons. Still. Happening?


I understand it, because when I was in 5th grade I had to write an essay from the viewpoint of any character in "One day in the life of Ivan Denisovich" its an exercise in displaying how well you comprehended the material amongst other things.

Slavery is a touchy one though.

Maybe they've done away with these type of assignments, fifth grade was some time ago...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Teacher from my town used to make kids pretend to be slaves too.

Fark: He's the farkin mayor.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.usat​o​day.com/amp/4747309002

My town has like 500 people, I've been thinking we could be one of those places where a dog is the mayor, specifically my dog. I think we're gonna do it.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
in my junior high school in the 1970s they had, as part of the "Spirit Week" celebration that included things like Colors Day, and Toga Day, there was "Slave Day." Having nothing to do teaching American History.

Its started with the before school "Slave Auction" for charity. Where mainly the stuck up girls would pool their money in groups, (other kids didn't have the money) and "buy" the hunky jock guys (less popular kids didn't sell) for a day of ritual humiliation. They lead him around on a leash, make him wear a diaper or a dress and make-up, carry an embarrassing sign. etc.

There were rules that you couldn't have your slave do any of your school work or anything, much less anything "naughty"  So it was just the public humiliation.  For some reason none of the black people ever participated.

That was public school in the 1970s.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Teachers do role-playing assignments all the time.  Putting yourself in the mindset of a victimized person can be a great way to develop empathy and get invested in history.  I can get why some are opposed to it but I also understand why these assignments are given with good intentions.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What did they have them do, work in an Amazon warehouse and die of a completely treatable condition?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I made some of the crappiest knives in wood and metal shop.  Wooden knives with metal grips.  Wasn't my fault.  Wood shop was before metal working.

Wooden knives on the water, very free and easy.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know. Making kids write about the horrors of slavery in the first person seem like a good way to cultivate empathy.

Kids that age are pretty self centered creatures. Having them imagine all those bad thighs happening to them would help drive the lesson home more than being told about it happening to another group of people hundreds of years ago.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: in my junior high school in the 1970s they had, as part of the "Spirit Week" celebration that included things like Colors Day, and Toga Day, there was "Slave Day." Having nothing to do teaching American History.

Its started with the before school "Slave Auction" for charity. Where mainly the stuck up girls would pool their money in groups, (other kids didn't have the money) and "buy" the hunky jock guys (less popular kids didn't sell) for a day of ritual humiliation. They lead him around on a leash, make him wear a diaper or a dress and make-up, carry an embarrassing sign. etc.

There were rules that you couldn't have your slave do any of your school work or anything, much less anything "naughty"  So it was just the public humiliation.  For some reason none of the black people ever participated.

That was public school in the 1970s.


My small private (but not "elite") religious school, north of the Mason-Dixon line, had "Sophomore Slave Day" at least through the mid-1980s.  Worked largely as you described.  Around the time I was there in the late 1980s, I think they changed the word from "Slave" to "Helper" or something.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
According to some Oxford professor, there  were more pasty white Britons in slavery in around 1620 in North Africa than there were Britons partying in the American Colonies.  There was one story of a couple from the wilds of Cornwall and Ireland being captured by pirates, sold as slaves in Morocco.

I'm sure that reenactment has never happened at an ordinary school in America.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least it's a way to get the kids to wear masks at school.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr. Opossum: Teachers do role-playing assignments all the time.  Putting yourself in the mindset of a victimized person can be a great way to develop empathy and get invested in history.  I can get why some are opposed to it but I also understand why these assignments are given with good intentions.


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.zinnedproject.org/news/ho​w​-to-teach-role-plays/

A professional with a degree in education should know better than to create a role playing experience that trivializes and falsifies history (writing to family back home in Africa LOL)

But Mississippi
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In school, we were told to watch TV without the sound on to see what it was like to be deaf.

I told the teacher it was an idiotic assignment, because I wouldn't watch TV if I was deaf unless it had closed captions.
 
