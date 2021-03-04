 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Covid cases are decreasing, except where they're not   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Obvious, Imperial College London, University College London, Infection, London, health secretary Matt Hancock, Disease, latest REACT1 study, Virus  
darth sunshine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The missile knows where it is because it knows where it isn't.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The missile knows where it is because it knows where it isn't.


and because it hasn't a clue about it's momentum
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now that so many people have been vaccinated, we need to focus more on hospitalizations. Shiat is opening back up- here's no stopping it. Cases are going to go way the fark up. But if (almost) nobody is getting hospitalized, I think that might be a success.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Texas and Mississippi want to make sure it has as many opportunities to mutate as possible before the vaccines get deployed.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowjack: Texas and Mississippi want to make sure it has as many opportunities to mutate as possible before the vaccines get deployed.


Please.  Evidently New York and California aren't masking up and keeping their distance either. (Despite still having mandates to do so)

They've had far more cases (and more opportunities for it to mutate)
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

snowjack: Texas and Mississippi want to make sure it has as many opportunities to mutate as possible before the vaccines get deployed.


More than Mississippi anyway.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you throw a ball into the air, and the rate of ascension slows, you don't think to yourself "it will still go up forever".  Instead you know that it will soon reverse and come back down.

And that's what this article is saying about COVID-19... cases were declining in the UK, but now they are declining at a slower rate, and soon the UK may see an increase.

That's more or less true everywhere else too... there is a race going on between vaccination rates and the next surge.  How many people will die in the next few months is dependent on how many shots are put in arms.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: If you throw a ball into the air, and the rate of ascension slows, you don't think to yourself "it will still go up forever"...


It will if you throw it hard enough.
 
