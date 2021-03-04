 Skip to content
(KREM Spokane)   You shouldn't trespass on farms or try to steal things, because a) the corn has ears, b) the potatoes have eyes, or c) you might be attacked and held prisoner by a hay bale?   (krem.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIP Mike Edwards

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No, you shouldn't trespass or try to steal stuff from farms because a, most of these folks have weapons, b, there's lots of places to lock someone up and c, if someone will molest farm animals they'd have no trouble using you as a human fleshlight until they get bored and bury you in a back field. If you're nice they'll kill you first.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: No, you shouldn't trespass or try to steal stuff from farms because a, most of these folks have weapons, b, there's lots of places to lock someone up and c, if someone will molest farm animals they'd have no trouble using you as a human fleshlight until they get bored and bury you in a back field. If you're nice they'll kill you first.


thatescalatedquickly.jpg
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: cynicalbastard: No, you shouldn't trespass or try to steal stuff from farms because a, most of these folks have weapons, b, there's lots of places to lock someone up and c, if someone will molest farm animals they'd have no trouble using you as a human fleshlight until they get bored and bury you in a back field. If you're nice they'll kill you first.

thatescalatedquickly.jpg


Well, I don't see you disagreeing with me...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img.texasmonthly.comView Full Size

Sometimes you get more than you bargained for from that innocent looking farm house...
 
