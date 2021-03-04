 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   "I-5 Strangler" strangled   (yahoo.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't say it's ironic, more like expected.

"Live by the sword, die by the sword."
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, that's too bad.

Give his cellie some time off his sentence.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, anyways.Jpg
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He found out.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Live by the sword....
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Forgot about this guy.  Jesus california had so many serial killers back then.
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Darcine Frackenpohl" is a wonderful name.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shaggy 2 Dope - Southwest Strangla (Prod. by Mike E. Clark) (1994)
Youtube WhJWFwrshm0
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is this the Hillside Strangler who was memorialized by RBX in Stranded on Death Row?
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: I wouldn't say it's ironic, more like expected.

"Live by the sword, die by the sword."


At least he died doing what he loved.
 
Ny-QuilDriver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Saw the Forensic Files episode about this guy.  One of the more creepier episodes that stood out to me.
 
BigMax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Forgot about this guy.  Jesus california had so many serial killers back then.


The whole country did. I seriously wonder if it had to do with lead paint/gasoline exposure.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, someone pulled an Epstein on him.
 
phishrace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What would be ironic is if they found out his cell mate strangled him because he snored too much.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

