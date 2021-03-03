 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Only in UT can mother, who got pulled over for making video call while driving, having unrestrained 2-year-old, baby, cocaine in backseat, can also get charged for "Illegal possession of tobacco"   (kutv.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Submitter - Nineteen states have laws prohibiting the possession of tobacco products if you're under 21. Those states include Utah and Oregon. The woman is 19 years old.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AND litterin'!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Submitter - Nineteen states have laws prohibiting the possession of tobacco products if you're under 21. Those states include Utah and Oregon. The woman is 19 years old.


But I wanted to be outraged!

Anyway, there's no excuse for failing to put your kids in a carseat. Modern car seats are really good. Indiana Jones surviving a nuclear blast would have been plausible if he were locked in a child's carseat.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if the cocaine was in the backseat she couldn't be doing it while driving.

She needs to learn how to multitask better
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was within reach of the child it explains the no restraints.  Nothing can restrain a coked up infant so it would be pointless anyway.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YewTah.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charges:
Endangerment of a child, a third degree felony
Possession of cocaine,
Possession of marijuana
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Illegal possession of alcohol
Evidence tampering
Illegal possession of tobacco
Use handheld device while driving
Suspended driver license
Failure to stay in one lane

This reads exactly like the info I put on eHarmony under "What do you find attractive?"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: AND litterin'!


That'll get you the death penalty in Oregon
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
19 with two kids and drugs in a car with no license.

This one has a lot of work to do to get her shiat together. I hope she gets there.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay for charge stacking?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they search her magic underwear?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which charge carries the heaviest penalties?

Also, I get the strange feeling the child was unrestrained, but the coke was buckled up.

You don't want that spilling....shiates expensive
 
MBooda
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cocaine in backseat

Gets my vote for MEEOTY (Most Excruciating Euphemism Of The Year).
 
billstewart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Submitter - Nineteen states have laws prohibiting the possession of tobacco products if you're under 21. Those states include Utah and Oregon. The woman is 19 years old.


And Utah's law just changed last year, from 19 to 21.  (Given that the age of majority in the US is 18, I find all of the "prohibited if you're under 21" laws to be offensive.)
 
irwin_m [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She might be a mess, but she'd be a heck of a lot of fun for a night or two when Grandma has the kids
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unrestrained child should mean she should get charged with everything humanly possible.  Tire pressure is one psi low.  Here's your ticket.  Not wearing shoes while driving.  Here's your ticket.  Jim you have another citation book I ran out?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Submitter - Nineteen states have laws prohibiting the possession of tobacco products if you're under 21. Those states include Utah and Oregon. The woman is 19 years old.


Old enough to have a baby, not old enough to smoke.  Stupid laws are stupid, but they sure make people feel good.
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Submitter - Nineteen states have laws prohibiting the possession of tobacco products if you're under 21. Those states include Utah and Oregon. The woman is 19 years old.


That's a dumb law. If you're old enough to do cocaine then you're old enough to smoke cigarettes.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Submitter - Nineteen states have laws prohibiting the possession of tobacco products if you're under 21. Those states include Utah and Oregon. The woman is 19 years old.


Too stupid and immature to make good choices concerning drug use, but making (and then neglecting) new human beings? A-O-f*cking-K!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

irwin_m: She might be a mess, but she'd be a heck of a lot of fun for a night or two when Grandma has the kids


What did we tell you about sticking your dick in crazy?
 
srb68
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't see the charge of being a complete and total hot mess.
 
