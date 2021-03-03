 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)
29
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, Lt. Yanko Reyes, told the newspaper that while it's a tough break for the couple, troopers have discretion when issuing traffic citations. He added that drivers are supposed to maintain control of their vehicles.

"You have to look at the totality of the circumstances," Reyes said. "Remember, in Florida it is recommended to have at least a two-vehicle length between your vehicle and the vehicles in front of you because that way you have enough time to react in case something like this happens, in case somebody brakes, in case debris falls on the roadway. "

ACABS FOREVER.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suppose they were supposed to hit the couch head on rather than muss up the median?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cops seldom pass up an opportunity to make quota.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am getting a psychic message about the race of all the people involved.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops NEVER pass up a chance to be an asshole.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, that cop is a real piece of shiat.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I am getting a psychic message about the race of all the people involved.


also, out of state driver's license.  This should serve as incentive for those people to not return to Florida.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I suppose they were supposed to hit the couch head on rather than muss up the median?


No idea about the exact circumstances, but theoretically if they were driving the recommended two seconds behind the car in front, they should have had ample time to brake to a stop.

// and possibly get rear-ended :/
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Could've been worse.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: WickerNipple: I suppose they were supposed to hit the couch head on rather than muss up the median?

No idea about the exact circumstances, but theoretically if they were driving the recommended two seconds behind the car in front, they should have had ample time to brake to a stop.

// and possibly get rear-ended :/


A sudden thing in the road, while everybody is traveling at interstate highway speeds?  Unless their car had rocket thrusters pointing towards the front, two seconds still wouldn't be enough time to stop (without hitting the couch).
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sofa King Euna Veil a bull fork a mint.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I suppose they were supposed to hit the couch head on rather than muss up the median?


They were supposed to have not flowed so clsoe behind a loaded vehicle at such a  speed that they could not have in a safe manor avoided a collision with any load that becomes detached from the carrier.


They can see it's loaded. they can and should ascertain that following close behind such a load at speed is a dangerous assumption to make. As we see here in this example.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was in a motorcycle when the fark in front of me lost his unsecured couch of the back of his truck.  When a couch comes bouncing in all sorts of random directions at you, it kinda makes it hard to know which way to go.

I got lucky.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If they fight the ticket they will almost certainly win. "Choice of evils."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish Seat Cushion!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I was in a motorcycle when the fark in front of me lost his unsecured couch of the back of his truck.  When a couch comes bouncing in all sorts of random directions at you, it kinda makes it hard to know which way to go.

I got lucky.


Wouldn't it have been better to be ON the motorcycle instead of in it?
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: WickerNipple: I suppose they were supposed to hit the couch head on rather than muss up the median?

No idea about the exact circumstances, but theoretically if they were driving the recommended two seconds behind the car in front, they should have had ample time to brake to a stop.

// and possibly get rear-ended :/


It probably would have done less damage to the car and been less dangerous overall to just hit the couch. The car would have ended up in the body shop and the occupants likely would not have needed to be extracted from the vehicle upside down.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Discussion is key, deciding between what you're definitely going to collide with versus what you may potentially collide with
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, Lt. Yanko Reyes, told the newspaper that while it's a tough break for the couple,"

Lt. Yanko Reyes can get farked with a couch traveling at approximately 60mph.

F*cking dickheaded cops.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I bet they didn't even talk about it before they crashed tsk tsk
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Nobody expects the Spanish Seat Cushion!


Now that's some funny shiat.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I was in a motorcycle when the fark in front of me lost his unsecured couch of the back of his truck.  When a couch comes bouncing in all sorts of random directions at you, it kinda makes it hard to know which way to go.

I got lucky.


especially in a motorcycle.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, Lt. Yanko Reyes, told the newspaper that while it's a tough break for the couple, troopers have discretion when issuing traffic citations. He added that drivers are supposed to maintain control of their vehicles.

"You have to look at the totality of the circumstances," Reyes said. "Remember, in Florida it is recommended to have at least a two-vehicle length between your vehicle and the vehicles in front of you because that way you have enough time to react in case something like this happens, in case somebody brakes, in case debris falls on the roadway. "

ACABS FOREVER.


I've been to traffic court a time or three and seen people get nailed on failure to maintain control.

One guy swerved to miss a dog and ditched himself pretty bad. Only damage was to his car (totalled) and no other property. Cop actually testified he handed him a ticket as they were loading him on ambulance.

Someone else was in the mountains and lost her brakes.  She could either go zipping off into the woods blue yonder or put herself into the side of the mountain to slow down and stop.  She got charged with it as well.

In VA it's a class 1 misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in jail. For a goddamn accident.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This shiat happened to me in Davenport, IA.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I'm not going to make it to this party"
*Flips into ravine-like quarry*
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd fight it in court. The government isn't allowed to enforce a law that requires you to kill yourself.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: If they fight the ticket they will almost certainly win. "Choice of evils."


I agree with you that the court would probably dismiss the ticket, but...

It's $166 fine (maybe points, the article didn't say) and they live in D.C. I'm not sure it's worth their time and effort to go back to Florida to fight it. Which is exactly what Florida is hoping for.

Although, with COVID restrictions in place maybe they could get their case heard remotely.
 
