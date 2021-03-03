 Skip to content
 
Tl/dr just don't buy a house in LA on a hill
    Concrete, Alpha Structural, Derek Marier, new concrete foundation walls, day work, steel beams, foundation engineering, Torrential rain  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm not buying a house in L.A. period. Mostly, because I couldn't afford one if I lived 3 lifetimes.
I would love to move to California, but I do not have the financial means.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
As Bugs Bunny used to say, "I know this defies the law of gravity, but I never studied law."
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm not buying a house in L.A. period. Mostly, because I couldn't afford one if I lived 3 lifetimes.
I would love to move to California, but I do not have the financial means.


Not everywhere in California is outrageously expensive.
Depending on what you want, it is doable.
If you want a slice of sand at the beach, not even close.  Same as Florida.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Further reaffirms my belief that 90‰ of diy carpenters have absolutely no clue what they are doing.

Don't get me started on diy electricians.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wtf with the ‰
 
WWTandPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mmm.... sliced sandwedges.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Wtf with the ‰


Don't get me started on diy punctuation sign writers.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm not buying a house in L.A. period. Mostly, because I couldn't afford one if I lived 3 lifetimes.
I would love to move to California, but I do not have the financial means.


there are some nice places in Bakersfield, Hanford or El Centro.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm not buying a house in L.A. period. Mostly, because I couldn't afford one if I lived 3 lifetimes.
I would love to move to California, but I do not have the financial means.

there are some nice places in Bakersfield, Hanford or El Centro.


There's a really nice affordable neighborhood in Hanford.

But it's still Hanford.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That moment you realise your house is being held up by a game of Jenga... "


Larf
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I literally had an inspection done on the house I'm buying today, so I'm getting a kick...and an ulcer.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
L.A. isn't even on a hill, Subs.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the photos, I think I'd just avoid buying an old house in LA, unless of course my plan was to demolish it and start from scratch....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

For nearly 30 years, Alpha Structural has developed a powerful reputation as the number one foundation engineering and repair, landslide repair, earthquake, and structural rehabilitation contractor in the Los Angeles area

Alpha Structural must have really made it rain over at boredpanda for that knob-wash.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh my house is on a boring slope. Next neighborhood over, they have 70° driveways and twice the property values because they have a house overlooking the lake. It's all going to fall in the lake, eventually.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my friends briefly rented a very nice house that was slowly sliding down a hill.  He figured it wasn't likely to just fall down all at once and he could leave at any time if the cracks got too alarming.  It wasn't condemned or anything.  Just the owner didn't want to move in and suing the contractor takes forever.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm not buying a house in L.A. period. Mostly, because I couldn't afford one if I lived 3 lifetimes.
I would love to move to California, but I do not have the financial means.

there are some nice places in Bakersfield, Hanford or El Centro.


Parkfield is very affordable, although you do have to watch out for the jumping curbs.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I used to drive a mobile trailer repair truck and one day the owner sent me out to weld on a house. They had raised a Victorian about eight feet of so and used I beams for the support. It was the first and last time I welded a house.

It looked pretty solid to me.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm not buying a house in L.A. period. Mostly, because I couldn't afford one if I lived 3 lifetimes.
I would love to move to California, but I do not have the financial means.


There is always Barstow. Dirt cheap there.

/no one wants to live there is why
 
