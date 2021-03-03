 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   A Charlie Kirk Turning Point USA bus transported this gentleman to Washington DC to exercise his Constitutional right to attack police with a fire extinguisher   (dailydot.com) divider line
41
    More: Awkward, White House, President of the United States, Washington, D.C., United States, United States Capitol, Bus, United States Congress, United States House of Representatives  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 11:55 PM (1 hour ago)



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like time to go after the terrorist funders and supporters where it counts, their money. DC needs to be reimbursed and making terrorist funders pay them seems fair.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not like shrinking your head will help you avoid the spotlight.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why is Charlie Kirk not in jail?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why are these farkers being released at all?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?


Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't a Koch brother pay for those buses?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?

Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.


I don't mean to be a dick, but when you type things like "repuglican," people stop taking you seriously.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?

Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.

I don't mean to be a dick, but when you type things like "repuglican," people stop taking you seriously.


Then just Ignore me, you self-imposed, entitled arbiter of Right and Wrong.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?

Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.

I don't mean to be a dick, but when you type things like "repuglican," people stop taking you seriously.

Then just Ignore me, you self-imposed, entitled arbiter of Right and Wrong.


Can do. Have a nice night.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?

Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.

I don't mean to be a dick, but when you type things like "repuglican," people stop taking you seriously.


Everyone knows they actually should be referred to as "Rapepublicans."

/ or the Waffen GOP
// art thou triggered, sneauxflayke?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?

Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.

I don't mean to be a dick, but when you type things like "repuglican," people stop taking you seriously.


Repuglican is fairly tame, considering more appropriate titles. Such as traitors, Nazis, subversive terrorists, etc..
There is something about seeing it with a lowercase 'r' that made my mind flash to this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obviously, he just needs to be spayed and neutered.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not arguing for their virtue. As far as I am concerned, by and large Republican officials are worthless, hateful, and repugnant. The party as a whole is largely unsuited to govern.

I'm specifically arguing against stupid, cutesy nicknames that detract from credibility and make you sound like a goddamn 12-year-olf.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
oy.

*Old
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie's really running that org like a well-oiled machine after the co-founder of the org, which targets college-age people, died of Covid, at the tender age of 80.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Why is Charlie Kirk not in jail?


The bars are so far apart that his head keeps slipping through them.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Why is Charlie Kirk not in jail?


Does he have a rich daddy? That seems to be the pass for a majority of American Taliban drones, especially the grifters like Lil'Bits there.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: I'm not arguing for their virtue. As far as I am concerned, by and large Republican officials are worthless, hateful, and repugnant. The party as a whole is largely unsuited to govern.

I'm specifically arguing against stupid, cutesy nicknames that detract from credibility and make you sound like a goddamn 12-year-olf.


You make an excellent, and undoubtedly correct point there, mister Hunty McCakeface
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's harder to hit someone in the face with a fire extinguisher if their face is really farking tiny.

prefer rapublicans. simple one letter change
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing the guy that let you ride his bus under the bus
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bussing people in from all over is a common ANTIFA tactic.

Yes, that can only mean one thing.

Tiny face is ANTIFA.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johnny queso: i prefer rapublicans. simple one letter change

I prefer the term 'criminals'
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?


No matter what the judges motivations in letting them go or what the judges were thinking, the FBI is undoubtedly thinking these morons will likely go right back to conspiring to commit acts of terror using computers and mobile devices, or at least be carrying their mobile devices with them when meeting up with other people of like mind, who will also be carrying similarly trackable devices.
-
/I am OK with this.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Didn't a Koch brother pay for those buses?


Thorpe is right; that was a Koch bus
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I didn't realize that guy was a chemist. The Henderson-Hasselbalch does deserve more recognition.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: [Fark user image 425x425]


I can't tell if that's a small-face Charlie Kirk pic or not, and it's bothering me.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Littleface Mcbighead seemed pretty proud of sending over 80 buses of people to that riot so why did he delete that tweet?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: I'm not arguing for their virtue. As far as I am concerned, by and large Republican officials are worthless, hateful, and repugnant. The party as a whole is largely unsuited to govern.

I'm specifically arguing against stupid, cutesy nicknames that detract from credibility and make you sound like a goddamn 12-year-olf.


I get. It's like when they say dumbocrat, or demoncrats or (my favorite) Demoncraps.

The thing is though, they are repugnant. You said so yourself. And sure, it's a biatchildish, but it is accurate. Which their nicknames just aren't.

And catchy names have marketability. Unfortunately, that's not something you can overlook in the current political climate.

TL/DR agree with you, but take one for the team here...
 
haknudsen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Cake Hunter: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?

Repuglican judges.

Expect even bigger disappointment during sentencing.  If that even happens.

I don't mean to be a dick, but when you type things like "repuglican," people stop taking you seriously.

Everyone knows they actually should be referred to as "Rapepublicans."

/ or the Waffen GOP
// art thou triggered, sneauxflayke?


No, no no it is Rethuglicans...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny queso: it's harder to hit someone in the face with a fire extinguisher if their face is really farking tiny.

prefer rapublicans. simple one letter change


Repuglicans is also one letter. And doesn't imply they have sick rap skills.

We could just call them fascists?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: johnny queso: it's harder to hit someone in the face with a fire extinguisher if their face is really farking tiny.

prefer rapublicans. simple one letter change

Repuglicans is also one letter. And doesn't imply they have sick rap skills.

We could just call them fascists?


Nazis is shorter
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Charlie Kirk should go to Thailand or the Philippines where my Navy career assured me that he could get a little head.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Charlie Kirk should go to Thailand or the Philippines where my Navy career assured me that he could get a little head.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Why is Charlie Kirk not in jail?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Natalie Portmanteau: johnny queso: it's harder to hit someone in the face with a fire extinguisher if their face is really farking tiny.

prefer rapublicans. simple one letter change

Repuglicans is also one letter. And doesn't imply they have sick rap skills.

We could just call them fascists?

Nazis is shorter


But less accurate.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
After this story broke, Charlie Kirk is trying to save face, but he has little to save.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: .

I'm specifically arguing against stupid, cutesy nicknames that detract from credibility and make you sound like a goddamn 12-year-olf.


defund the police
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, Q Cucks Clan (Qucks Qlan?) has been my go-to for these idiots, lately.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: Why are these farkers being released at all?


Pre-trial detention is not supposed to be punitive. It's supposed to only be used when there is serious doubt that a person will turn up for their trial. Until then it's innocent until proven guilty.

Provided the judge thinks this dude will turn up to his court date they should grant bail.

OTOH - i do note that these people are getting treated the way the law enforcement system is supposed to work, rather than the absolute rail roading that a lot of other, often browner, people experience. It would be nice if the same treatment was extended to everyone accused of a crime, and not just conservatives who take part in terror attacks.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: I'm not arguing for their virtue. As far as I am concerned, by and large Republican officials are worthless, hateful, and repugnant. The party as a whole is largely unsuited to govern.

I'm specifically arguing against stupid, cutesy nicknames that detract from credibility and make you sound like a goddamn 12-year-olf.


Ad hominem attacks are a clear sign of weak debate skills. And you're right to say so!
But this isn't a debate. It's an editorial opinion page, ad infinitum...
You don't have to reply. Just skip the comment.
Reply at your own risk, farker...
If their response is "F*ck you! Strongly worded letter to follow."

Welcome to Fark!

We're not allowed to call each other names, but be damned sure insults will be hurled at third f*cking party individuals!

Looking at you Bo! ;
 
