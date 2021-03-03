 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The Kushner family is now a health insurance provider. That's the joke. The terrifying joke   (ca.finance.yahoo.com) divider line
11
    More: Murica, Transgender, High school, transgender girls, Oscar Health Inc., Secondary school, public high schools, New York, last couple of years  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 2:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A great racket if you can get in on it.

Receive huge payments. Deny claims. Jigger the regulations. FInd loopholes. It is a very sweet setup.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Grifters gunna grift
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess he set himself a high mark.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To qualify, you have to marry a fake billionaire's brain dead daughter - which really cuts down on the customers.
 
gadian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I could kick my ancestors for not being manipulative, grifting sociopaths for generations leaving me a vast wealth with which to fark over thousands/millions of people.
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gadian: I could kick my ancestors for not being manipulative, grifting sociopaths for generations leaving me a vast wealth with which to fark over thousands/millions of people.


Practically everybody has those in their family tree.  The problem is they are all self-serving, and they're all far more incompetent than they think.  Trumps are the exceptions that prove the rule.

/The key to success is to roofie Lady Luck
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Real Estate and Insurance, now the Kushner family's two main businesses, are both speculative ventures.  In other words, ways to make money without doing any real work or producing things of value.

And they're both rife with built-in corruption in our current version of capitalism.

So, the Kushner family is a perfect fit for both.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey where did those 20 million missing vaccine doses go?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty easy to set up shop when you have warehouses of PPE and vaccines on hand
 
kayanlau
‘’ less than a minute ago  
KushnerCare?

Yuck.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.