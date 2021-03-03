 Skip to content
 
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida Man blows through barricaded crash scene in BMW, nearly hitting six deputies. When pulled over, exits vehicle dressed in a sock, boxers, undershirt, explaining his rush: "I was going to the Ritz Carlton. I have business to do"   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"a sock"
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lemme guess, Steve Bannon was late for his tee time with Trump?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Foreigner - Urgent (Official Music Video)
Youtube Lcb-Fsx_phM
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fnordfocus: Lemme guess, Steve Bannon was late for his tee time with Trump?


26 minutes late.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was headed to Ritz Carlton Total Landscaping to host a media event? Sounds like a flimsy excuse to visit a sex toy store.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who the f*ck does this guy think he is, Mr. Bean?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a no-ragrets face.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How the barricaded crash scene wound up in a BMW, we'll never know.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ChargesArresting Agency
GAUKHMAN, JOSHUANOKOMISFL
ASSAULT: AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC
ASSAULT: AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC
ASSAULT: AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC
ASSAULT: AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC
ASSAULT: AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC
ASSAULT: AGG ASSAULT ON OFFICER FIREFIGHTER EMT ETC
COCAINE-POSSESS: POSSESS COCAINE
DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS: AND OR USE
DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH: DUI INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS

the judge will probably get tired of hearing this guy's name...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I know where this happened. He's nowhere near the Sarasota Ritz

His story doesn't seem to check out...
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anthony Kiedis, you nut.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mbird.comView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Love that he wasn't wearing pants, only had one sock on,  but had two variety of drugs and three different kinds of paraphernalia to help consume those drugs.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do we really want to know where he was wearing the sock?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I know where this happened. He's nowhere near the Sarasota Ritz

His story doesn't seem to check out...


That's why he was driving so fast!
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Florida Man...
 
