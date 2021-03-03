 Skip to content
Squirrel rehabber may be nuts
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squirrel Nut Zippers?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...took down photos from social media that were in question

What,exactly, did she post to SM that was such a problem?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Squirrel!!!!!!
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is a tricky situation. Are they normally allowed to show up without advance warning?  That would make sense because then she would not have time to hide anything that may make her look bad. The virus really should not change anything. They still have to check to see that the animals under her care are being treated well. I hope that she gets to keep the squirrel.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

aagrajag: ...took down photos from social media that were in question

What,exactly, did she post to SM that was such a problem?


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig.
 
