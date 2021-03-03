 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Man wielding ax injures eight, informs police of accomplice with bow whose score is several times higher   (aljazeera.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 12:30 AM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forget the guy with a bow. The body count of the axe-man dwarfs his
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know why my mind went to Gauntlet before LotR
 
daffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing the cops carry Guns there.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: I don't know why my mind went to Gauntlet before LotR


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Because
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse on this coun-

Oh. What?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: I don't know why my mind went to Gauntlet before LotR


Red wizard needs food badly.
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I killed seven in one blow!!
Youtube aZfs-ycIngs
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That body spray is obnoxious. The way some people apply it, I can see how so many bystanders were injured.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: I don't know why my mind went to Gauntlet before LotR


Mine went to DnD before either of them. My nerd circuits must be scrambled.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You have my axe.....Right upside your head...
 
othmar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
that is just horrible hope they all recover
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is his name Eugene?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't read the article, maybe it was self-defense?
If they had ganged up on him I'd say they axed for it.
 
