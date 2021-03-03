 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   SpaceX just stuck the landing on their flying grain silo
78
    News, Rocket, onboard flight computer, Flight, Elon Musk, Satellite, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Starship prototype, conservative high thrust limit  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rough landing and then a delayed explosion.

S11 next up.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was so crazy cool!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crap, I missed it!! I thought they were done for the day when they scrubbed this afternoon..
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was sitting there all nice and peaceful, then kaboom lol.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: It was sitting there all nice and peaceful, on fire, then kaboom lol.


ftfy
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love the chyron here...
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ, who thought rocket science was so farking tough?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Christ, who thought rocket science was so farking tough?


Space really isn't a private industry effort, it requires large government spending, even if Elon's the cosigner.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think SN10 wanted to fly again
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I let out a very audible WHAT THE FARK watching that, still just childlike amazement at a giant damn rocket just landing like that.
After the spectacular fails that led up to this as well.
Insane.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/spacex360/status/​1​367256299923247109
video reference
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There's multiple private rocket companies that have made it to space.  Rocket science isn't quite commodity but it's not as difficult as it was 60 years ago.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

there
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Landing legs failed to deploy and trapped fiery stuff underneath it.

Altogether, a very successful test mission.
 
Xoc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep watching. There was a second launch! The second one wasn't quite so successful.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HAH they updated the progress thingie just after it asploded!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's correct.
It's much easier to get into orbit. Some painful lessons were already learned. At a great cost.

I'm speaking to fan boys of billionaires. Elon isn't making the Epstein drive. He's already showing signs of rich boy boredom. This Mars schtick of his objectively sucks for the actual science and engineering. But great for narcissistic glam.

NASA and JPL just keep doing science with insufficient funds. If we want ground to orbit and beyond to be smoother safer and cheaper, the one penny on a dollar proposition for funding is probably a better investment than NASA trying to subsidize a private effort for the sake of ideology or ego.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF are you going on about?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nothing. Just depressed.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

then how would Elon get government to give him billions of dollars? his carbon tax company isn't gonna do that.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... well the headline isn't wrong. technically.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Christ, who thought rocket science was so farking tough?


Engineering is F=ma. Rocket science is F=dp/dt.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Join the club, nobody attends the meetings and nobody really cares anyways. But you're not alone in being so...damn...I didn't realize I was this depressed. Sorry...hope it gets better for you.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their lead engineer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You could have totally won the "username checks out" with a better comment.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: It was sitting there all nice and peaceful, then kaboom lol.


That's the best outcome. You get the impressive landing, and the explosion of a crash.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looked to me like the rocket could have been saved if they hadn't run out of fire suppressant.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not time to unload the luggage if it's going to explode that quickly.

Needs work.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this the thing that is supposed to bring back the Mars virus?
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: It looked to me like the rocket could have been saved if they hadn't run out of fire suppressant.


There's a fair chance that the causes were entirely within the skirt, and thus pretty well immune to the firehose's efforts.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 556x312] [View Full Size image _x_]
there


Just one more kink to work out now.  This unexpected residual launch issue could prove to be problematic.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors learn from their mistakes one funeral at a time. Lawyers learn from their mistakes one appeal at a time. Rocket scientists learn from their mistakes one fireball at a time.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing me surviving my trip to Mars will be considered a "stretch goal"?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I half agree. I think government investment in the space of, well, space is necessary - but so is private investment as well.

Government investment is needed pushing the boundaries of our greater aspirations in space, working on the riskier missions and pushing the bleeding edge of technology, while private enterprises should be following behind, fleshing out the area behind the government efforts and making them more available to the masses (or at least closer to).

I don't think it's an either/or proposition we need. Public programs for the most dangerous missions, to continue pushing scientific boundaries, delving further into the solar system, and developing next generation technologies based on the newest science - with private companies building out the infrastructure to be used more routinely closer to home. NASA scouts out the place and checks it for dangers, when they move on to the next area companies come in and figure out how to get people to and from there day to day.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I first came here, this was all swamp. Everyone said I was daft to build a rocket on a swamp, but I built in all the same, just to show them. It sank into the swamp. So I built a second one. That sank into the swamp. So I built a third. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the swamp. But the fourth one stayed up. And that's what you're going to get, Lad, the strongest rocket in all of Boca Chica.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 556x312] [View Full Size image _x_]
there

Just one more kink to work out now.  This unexpected residual launch issue could prove to be problematic.


Not everybody gets to work their kinks in space.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think ultra cheap ultra barebone rockets with quite high acceptable failure rate is what we need if we want say a moonbase

just bare min to get it flying and fly mission after mission of sending up raw materials that might come in handy once the real missions get flying possibly not even caring for deceleration / landing as long as it's precise.

like sending payloads of sheet metal / solid chemical / forklift frame / fuel / whatever

once enough crap is up there the more complex projects will have a bunch of stuff already on site that will make complex project more easily achievable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is video of everything leading up to but NOT including the earth shattering kaboom...

Watch SpaceX Starship SN10 launch and stick landing!
Youtube tixrpX_jYK0
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tunnels and flamethrowers, baby.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We cried and laughed in genuine relief when Perseverance put down on Mars. Nothing we've been doing has worked lately. This was such a great success.

We haven't worked since March last year. We've lost good friends and others moved away. We don't celebrate or like sports much. Not much to celebrate at all.

Seeing the Rover put down... This is such a small thing in reality, but when we looked at each other and the kids in JPL cheering on tv, we collapsed. I had no idea it meant that much to us. We're all nerds and such. But. We've lost all our perspective and I don't know how to do it anymore.

None of us are like that usually. IDK it sucks, and I'm literally hating on a rich boy and his rocket for no real reason I guess.
/We're well fed, vaccinated, the boat floats etc. It just gets dark even here under the sun in PR. Musk makes me hate on him. No reason other than another farking rich boy showing off on others' sacrifice as if he did it all himself.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: i think ultra cheap ultra barebone rockets with quite high acceptable failure rate is what we need if we want say a moonbase

just bare min to get it flying and fly mission after mission of sending up raw materials that might come in handy once the real missions get flying possibly not even caring for deceleration / landing as long as it's precise.

like sending payloads of sheet metal / solid chemical / forklift frame / fuel / whatever

once enough crap is up there the more complex projects will have a bunch of stuff already on site that will make complex project more easily achievable.


Look at airplane reliability over time. We used to really suck at it, now it is basically the safest and most efficient form of transportation in person-miles.
 
valenumr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Love the headline btw.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Well, technically correct as Rocket Labs and Sea Launch are two private companies not called SpaceX that have launched commerical payloads to space. There are lots of others hoping to get there, but with SpaceX quarterly rideshare missions it's going to be tough going economically.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Beautiful. Stunning. Wow.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Crap, I missed it!! I thought they were done for the day when they scrubbed this afternoon..


That's why I thought.  I watched them fire up the engine, and then abort with 0.001 seconds left.  I closed the browser and went back to work.
 
