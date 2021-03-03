 Skip to content
 
(Daily Kos)   City of Stockton, California learns its lesson after giving free money to the poors   (dailykos.com) divider line
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, it's almost like we need radical solutions to our extremely shiatty problems, or something.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe in the Protestant work ethic, life works better for people born white Protestants.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, rock on, Stockton.

/Grew up in the Tuxedo Park neighborhood south of UOP.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A wholly expected outcome.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welfare lifted me and my brother out of poverty.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean "the little people" *can* be trusted with money?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unfortunately in this country only failed political experiments get promoted, shiat that actually works gets rejected as too extreme.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
that article really needs an editor to look at it.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
um, it's DailyKOS people. Don't get too excited ...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: um, it's DailyKOS people.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: um, it's DailyKOS people. Don't get too excited ...


Yeah, they use facts and shiat. Not like good conservative lies and cruelty
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DiggFerkel: um, it's DailyKOS people. Don't get too excited ...


It's a story about Stockton that doesn't involve murder or local government corruption.

/Former Stocktard
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Are there no workhouses?
 
