(The Daily Beast)   Another white supremacist just farked around and found out from the feds, with bonus "flash-bang grenades at 5 a.m." goodness   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Paul N. Miller, Jury, Firearm, Law enforcement agency, Criminal law, Terrorism, Grand jury  
1063 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 11:04 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not far from my house. He'll have a wonderful time in Federal prison.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is good. Bust their balls.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For the his customers wondering if the feds have their information: Yes. Yes they do.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cewley: Not far from my house. He'll have a wonderful time in Federal prison.


At least all his buddies will soon be in there with him.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are drag queens who spend less time on shaping their eyebrows than this guy. He'll be popular.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He looks like a clay model.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He needs to wash that greasy hair. Fu*king gross bastard.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: He needs to wash that greasy hair. Fu*king gross bastard.


He will get the farva shower
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miller's videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo's Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle

You have to be a real sicko to hurt little kids.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He sounds like a wonderful person.
I mean, who doesn't want to shout racial slurs at children?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, this guy. Repeat from yesterday.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A white supremacist named Gypsy Crusader?

I'm gonna guess he'd be crusading against them and not for them.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Miller's videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo's Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle

You have to be a real sicko to hurt little kids.


You have to be really stupid to let your kids on Omegle
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sooo are the militarized police good or bad?

are they only good when they're being all military-like to the people you don't like?

that grenade could have went in a crib. 

The police shouldn't be using farking grenades, ever.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't think this sort of raid should ever happen, but, if I can't stop it from happening to decent people, I won't argue against it happening to him.

Seriously, though, we should stop doing this. Even in this case, there were better options.
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Barfmaker: Miller's videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo's Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle

You have to be a real sicko to hurt little kids.

You have to be really stupid to let your kids on Omegle


This, but, what would you expect nowadays where no one is responsible for themselves or their kids. they want the government to do everything.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos."

Note: An Airsoft is not a "gun," the possession of which is prohibited to felons. It is a replica.
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: I don't think this sort of raid should ever happen, but, if I can't stop it from happening to decent people, I won't argue against it happening to him.

Seriously, though, we should stop doing this. Even in this case, there were better options.


exactly,

shiatty racist beliefs or not, there's a real good chance that guy was living a mostly normal life and could have been grabbed by the police on his way to or from work instead of a no knock raid being executed on his house.

What if they had the wrong house?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses."

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: FTFA: "Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos."

Note: An Airsoft is not a "gun," the possession of which is prohibited to felons. It is a replica.


there are literally hundreds of thousands of videos (or maybe even millions) of people holding guns on youtube.

I'm not pro gun in the least, but using that as an excuse to throw a bomb in his house in the middle of the night is a bit ridiculous.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A white supremacist who isn't white and uses the handle "gypsy crusader?"
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I used to live about a half mile from a Motel 6 and one morning I was woken by a couple of loud bangs. It ended up being a parental custody kidnapping situation which is weird because the kid must have been in the room, right?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benjamin_Ghazi: thurstonxhowell: I don't think this sort of raid should ever happen, but, if I can't stop it from happening to decent people, I won't argue against it happening to him.

Seriously, though, we should stop doing this. Even in this case, there were better options.

exactly,

shiatty racist beliefs or not, there's a real good chance that guy was living a mostly normal life and could have been grabbed by the police on his way to or from work instead of a no knock raid being executed on his house.

What if they had the wrong house?


Exactly. We can agree on this despite the fact that you're a shiathead.
 
king of vegas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: A white supremacist who isn't white and uses the handle "gypsy crusader?"


Looks white to me
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gypsy Crusader was my favorite mech in the Pacific Rim franchise.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benjamin_Ghazi: Alien Robot: FTFA: "Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos."

Note: An Airsoft is not a "gun," the possession of which is prohibited to felons. It is a replica.

there are literally hundreds of thousands of videos (or maybe even millions) of people holding guns on youtube.

I'm not pro gun in the least, but using that as an excuse to throw a bomb in his house in the middle of the night is a bit ridiculous.


Maybe the cops were deep state antifa?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Therion: "Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses."

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!


There is not enough HA in the world to HAHA the amount I want to HAHA.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is anyone else smirking thinking of what will happen when this dumb shiat tries to join an aryan prison gang?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: FTFA: "Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos."

Note: An Airsoft is not a "gun," the possession of which is prohibited to felons. It is a replica.


Ahh yes, so predictable. Always ready to carry water for racist scumbags.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have "a shotgun on the front or an AK."

Or it might have been a bazooka or and abrams tank.  Hard to tell with the lighting.  Probably a glock.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CANCEL CULTURE!
 
ferrarious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: FTFA: "Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos."

Note: An Airsoft is not a "gun," the possession of which is prohibited to felons. It is a replica.


Kill yourself you farking piece of shiat. Eat roach paste. Suck on a gun. Run out in traffic. The world would be a better place without you you God damn snaggletooth cousin diddler moron asshole weakling poor self-esteem attention starved little anal wart
 
scalpod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Therion: "Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses."

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

There is not enough HA in the world to HAHA the amount I want to HAHA.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benjamin_Ghazi: Sooo are the militarized police good or bad?

are they only good when they're being all military-like to the people you don't like?

that grenade could have went in a crib.

The police shouldn't be using farking grenades, ever.


Which side of the "militarized police" debate do you think this guy was on? (At least before this)
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Benjamin_Ghazi: thurstonxhowell: I don't think this sort of raid should ever happen, but, if I can't stop it from happening to decent people, I won't argue against it happening to him.

Seriously, though, we should stop doing this. Even in this case, there were better options.

exactly,

shiatty racist beliefs or not, there's a real good chance that guy was living a mostly normal life and could have been grabbed by the police on his way to or from work instead of a no knock raid being executed on his house.

What if they had the wrong house?

Exactly. We can agree on this despite the fact that you're a shiathead.


I'm sorry you're incapable of interacting with anyone that doesn't follow your beliefs exactly without resorting to calling them names.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

morg: I used to live about a half mile from a Motel 6 and one morning I was woken by a couple of loud bangs. It ended up being a parental custody kidnapping situation which is weird because the kid must have been in the room, right?


Problem?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjamin_Ghazi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

X-Geek: Benjamin_Ghazi: Sooo are the militarized police good or bad?

are they only good when they're being all military-like to the people you don't like?

that grenade could have went in a crib.

The police shouldn't be using farking grenades, ever.

Which side of the "militarized police" debate do you think this guy was on? (At least before this)


that's irrelevant.

there is a way less than zero percent chance that the police could have killed an innocent person using these methods for literally no reason.

We're all being forced to wear masks because there's a 0.002% chance we might die of a virus, but for some farking reason we can't make the police stop bombing houses in the middle of the night when they hit the wrong place a good percentage of the time.
 
