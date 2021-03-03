 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Some towns get a metal monolith, Cleveland gets a nose to pick   (cleveland19.com) divider line
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Favourite Cleveland disaster:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Community members ask if anyone 'nose' how strange sculpture got to Cleveland park

I would imagine a truck of some sort. Next question?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brick and Barrel Brewery which is in the background of that shot is pretty darn good if you're in the area.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anybody 'nose'? That is such a corny joke.
 
