(Fox News)   The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is urging people to seek alternatives to the safe and effective COVID vaccines that are available   (foxnews.com) divider line
30
    Facepalm, Abortion, Biotechnology, coronavirus vaccines, Vaccine, Cell biology, Influenza, Virology, Cell culture  
250 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 5:35 PM



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: "if one can choose an equally safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines"

Well...that statement seems to exclude all of the 2 parter shots. 1 shot is significantly easier to get than 2 and the 2 parters have to have a lot more in terms of resources dedicated to them to make distribution feasible.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Flog off cultists!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Sodomize a child instead."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They really need to change their pitch up.

Smack their bishop.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People keep telling me that the Catholic Church is more intellectual than the usual run of sheepfarking evangelicals.  Maybe that's true in Uruguay, but this offer is clearly not valid in the US.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
F*ck these people and their angels-on-a-pinhead approach to ethics.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bondith: People keep telling me that the Catholic Church is more intellectual than the usual run of sheepfarking evangelicals.  Maybe that's true in Uruguay, but this offer is clearly not valid in the US.


It largely depends on which order you come across.  Catholicism has its share of liberal and socially conscious congregations and orders that focus on things like charity and social justice in the world, but there are plenty of absolutely nutter butter groups out there who believe in shiat like Pope Francis not being the *real* pope because his predecessor didn't *actually* retire and pass the mantle down to him.

Why yes, some of those same people posted insane shiat on Facebook about the 2020 election being stolen.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I could have sworn that the Pope said the vaccines were okay.  He outranks the USCCB.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Usually the RCC is one of the more sane cults on science matters. Not now!
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Catholic Church has caused unimaginable pain and suffering to the human race over their insane insistence on controlling the reproductive sphere.  They should have burned over their role in the spread of HIV alone.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh look Faux News and the cultists spreading the death around again.  Must be a Wednesday.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SteelBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Pope is encouraging folks to take whatever is possible. And some of these announcements say that as well along the lines of "if no other choice take what you can get"  I think a bit of this fuss is that overlying diagram of Rs, Q, conservatives, evangelicals, and a certain type of catholic, etc..
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These clerics need a come to Jesus meeting about what their roles really are among humans.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I keep saying it. We need to rethink the First Amendment and eliminate the 'free exercise' clause. Religion seems to be at a lot of our problems.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The statement adds, "And if you have any young boys under ten I sure would appreciate it if you would let me come over and suck their dick. God Bless."
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's kind of like saying, "Avoid the Catholic Church because of their history of covering up child sexual abuse for decades, for the Magdalen Laundries, for the Crusades, etc."

Except I don't really mind abortion in most cases and as a man I realize that even in those extreme cases where it gets a bit uncomfortable for me (the two or three super late term abortions that happen a year that aren't to protect the mother's life or because the fetus is going to have such horrific defects that it will never have any quality of life whatsoever) it's the woman's choice, not mine.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Usually the RCC is one of the more sane cults on science matters. Not now!


The USCCB is basically the Church Bureaucratic and Reactionary.  Pinheads dancing on pins.
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a former catholic, FARK YOOOOUUUUUUUU!!!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I'm so fed up with people going through elaborate mental contortions to avoid simple common sense pandemic steps to avoid spreading the virus that I at this point I just want to say "fark 'em". On the other hand, they can still spread the virus to people who do follow simple common sense pandemic steps.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just die and let the smart people live in peace. You want to see God, go see him.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The bishops are shockingly selective about condemning morally compromised effects.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The US Catholic Church has basically become an anti-abortion super PAC. The church I used to go to has gone all-in on the "abortion is the worst evil in the world" train
 
alex10294
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only one of the vaccines is apparently a problem, and only "if possible", so MEH and who cares.

"In a press release Tuesday, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades said that people should instead take Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccines if possible. "
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Their leader said COVID vaccines were fine, why are they defying their leader, who has a direct connection to their God?

Since they do believe that, right?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow, so now some odd things are lining up.  I've got a dear friend who's very very Catholic that I've known for maybe 2 decades.  When I bumped into him the other day he was going on and on and on about Covid and inoculations and Bill Gates wanting to destroy 1/5 of the world population and how the vaccine destroys your DNA and all.  I was surprised.  He's never been like this about any other issues before.  He E-mailed me some "banned" articles telling "the truth".  I've yet to read them, but I may just have to now.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Typical farking Fox News. The Conference actually came out and said that it's NOT immoral for a Catholic to accept the J&J vaccine, specifically to counteract a dumshiat Archbishop who went off message to claim it was a sin. What they very plainly said was that if a Catholic has a choice they should select a vaccine that does not involve a stem cell line. Given that nobody is being given a choice at this point then just get whatever is available is the effective message.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Peaches - F*** The Pain Away
Youtube 3cV6pnvCVM4
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TDWCom29: The US Catholic Church has basically become an anti-abortion super PAC. The church I used to go to has gone all-in on the "abortion is the worst evil in the world" train


Yes, because the more poor, uneducated people they can force into the world the more future parishioners they can count on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
God sends a plague and they welcome it.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

