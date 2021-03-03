 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Motorious)   A South Carolina man has been arrested for stealing four classics and taking them to the chop shop   (motorious.com) divider line
37
    More: News, Automobile, Crime, Police, Theft, classic cars, Chevrolet, Local law enforcement, Florence County Sheriff  
•       •       •

1931 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 7:21 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerk.
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Franklin
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that story written by a bot?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?


Well that one time in the bed of truck with your Mom was ... classic
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we do the eye for an eye punishment.  Strip them of useful organs.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic is defined by what's old enough to have nostalgia value for people old enough to have some money to spend on them.

An 86 Chevy pickup definitely take in that category. Barret-Jackson had a ton of them listed.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Classic is defined by what's old enough to have nostalgia value for people old enough to have some money to spend on them.

An 86 Chevy pickup definitely take in that category. Barret-Jackson had a ton of them listed.


*definitely falls in that category.

/farking phone keyboard
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also arrested Caryone Corry McDonald

He forgot to carry the one.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?


Given the requirements for classic cars needing to be 20 years old...

...a 2001 Toyota Camry is now considered a classic car.

Congrats, you're old as hell.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  



I like to photograph classic cars, buttheads like this make it difficult for me to approach people to photograph the cars in their yards.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

Fark user imageView Full Size


And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: [Fark user image 800x600]20180601_122926 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


I like to photograph classic cars, buttheads like this make it difficult for me to approach people to photograph the cars in their yards.


If you like to photograph old cars with the original "patina" like that, you owe it to yourself to take a trip to Havana.  I took my digital SLR with me when I went and damn near filled up a memory card just with pictures of cars.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: [Fark user image 800x600]20180601_122926 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


I like to photograph classic cars, buttheads like this make it difficult for me to approach people to photograph the cars in their yards.


Try knocking on their door and asking permission first.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?

Given the requirements for classic cars needing to be 20 years old...

...a 2001 Toyota Camry is now considered a classic car.

Congrats, you're old as hell.


So my 2001 CR-V with 200,000 plus miles is now considered a classic. And to think I drive it ironically when I should be holding my head up high
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"1986 Chevrolet 1500 truck" 

Nothing made in the 80s is a classic, especially a chevy truck.
 
JesseL
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

[Fark user image image 850x637]

And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

[Fark user image image 640x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: But the 1976 Corvette and the ordinary 1986 Chevy pickup?  Nope.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: MorningBreath: [Fark user image 800x600]20180601_122926 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


I like to photograph classic cars, buttheads like this make it difficult for me to approach people to photograph the cars in their yards.

Try knocking on their door and asking permission first.


that is what the whole :"approach people to photograph the cars in the yard" thing was about.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?


Yes. You are old. That car is barely older than me. I am also old. Not Fark old, but old.

/dabs
//yeet!
///but fark tiktok
 
redmid17
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?

Given the requirements for classic cars needing to be 20 years old...

...a 2001 Toyota Camry is now considered a classic car.

Congrats, you're old as hell.


I can't think of a single state that allows a 20 yr old car to get a classic / antique plate. I also don't know anyone who considers a 20 year old car a classic excepting yourself.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I don't think that "four classics" is accurate.  Yeah, I'd say the 1972 Chevelle SS and the 1968 Skylark convertible could qualify as "classics." But the 1976 Corvette and the ordinary 1986 Chevy pickup?  Nope.  The "malaise era" 'Vettes like that one were pieces of shiat, and that one as one of the first years with the "unleaded only" low-compression catalytic-converter equipped engines (before they figured out how to wring any power out of them) offered a rousing 180 horsepower--not much more than a modern Hyundai Elantra.  That car in nice shape is worth maybe $7500 these days--at least around here anyway.  The Chevy pickup is worth even less--usually half that much or less. (The previous series of Chevy pickup, from the late 1960s and early 1970s, has become a classic and is worth some signficant bucks, the but '80s versions are generally just beaters that at best are driven by the two Mexican guys who come out to mow your lawn each week.)


Around here, C3 Corvettes go for a fairly decent premium. Not really for restorations though; they tend to be a good platform for an LS swap.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

redmid17: Claude Ballse: Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?

Given the requirements for classic cars needing to be 20 years old...

...a 2001 Toyota Camry is now considered a classic car.

Congrats, you're old as hell.

I can't think of a single state that allows a 20 yr old car to get a classic / antique plate. I also don't know anyone who considers a 20 year old car a classic excepting yourself.


It's 25 years in my state, I think that's standard.
 
JesseL
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got an Arizona Historic Vehicle plate on my 1986 Kawasaki Ninja.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/did it for the lulz
 
redmid17
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

[Fark user image 850x637]

And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

[Fark user image 640x480]


That looks like a 1977 Corvette give or take a few years. Not only is that definitively a classic car, its a classic muscle car, and it was built a decade before I was born.

Just because it's not been purchased doesn't mean it's not a classic or the price is terrible.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JesseL: Classic is defined by what's old enough to have nostalgia value for people old enough to have some money to spend on them.

An 86 Chevy pickup definitely take in that category. Barret-Jackson had a ton of them listed.


Two words: Pontiac Aztec.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

[Fark user image 850x637]

And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

[Fark user image 640x480]


apples and oranges on the Truck, base model vs top of line, long bed vs short bed, and RWD vs 4WD,
short bed Silverado 4X4 is the cream of the crop.

the vette, no way to tell condition, originality, or miles.
 
JesseL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: JesseL: Classic is defined by what's old enough to have nostalgia value for people old enough to have some money to spend on them.

An 86 Chevy pickup definitely take in that category. Barret-Jackson had a ton of them listed.

Two words: Pontiac Aztec.


Give it 10 towards and I guarantee you'll see Azteks with low miles, the original cooler and tent fetching north of $40,000.
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
 Cyberluddite: But the 1976 Corvette and the ordinary 1986 Chevy pickup?  Nope.

I have an old 70 Ford. (User name checks out!) It's greenish-yellow.
It;s not worth a lot of money.  My registration is $20 bucks a year, though. Woo woo!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a 1969 Buick Skylark.  Fun to drive, but you had to be careful of wheelspin in the rain.
 
redmid17
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: redmid17: Claude Ballse: Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?

Given the requirements for classic cars needing to be 20 years old...

...a 2001 Toyota Camry is now considered a classic car.

Congrats, you're old as hell.

I can't think of a single state that allows a 20 yr old car to get a classic / antique plate. I also don't know anyone who considers a 20 year old car a classic excepting yourself.

It's 25 years in my state, I think that's standard.


It's 25 years in my home state and 30 in my current state of residence
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: redmid17: Claude Ballse: Moniker o' Shame: Is a 1986 Chevy truck is classic car?

Given the requirements for classic cars needing to be 20 years old...

...a 2001 Toyota Camry is now considered a classic car.

Congrats, you're old as hell.

I can't think of a single state that allows a 20 yr old car to get a classic / antique plate. I also don't know anyone who considers a 20 year old car a classic excepting yourself.

It's 25 years in my state, I think that's standard.


The car status is an insurance claim. It's why you are allowed to drive a death trap. Collector plates are valid in WI if your vehicle is over 20 years old, and you can not drive it more than 10 months a year and less than 5(?)k miles a year. All the Google searches I can find are car insurance ads, so I won't bother driving them traffic, but the DMV has all the guidelines your state has for plates and roadworthiness. But classic, vintage, and antique are roughly in 20 year increments.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Cyberluddite: I don't think that "four classics" is accurate.  Yeah, I'd say the 1972 Chevelle SS and the 1968 Skylark convertible could qualify as "classics." But the 1976 Corvette and the ordinary 1986 Chevy pickup?  Nope.  The "malaise era" 'Vettes like that one were pieces of shiat, and that one as one of the first years with the "unleaded only" low-compression catalytic-converter equipped engines (before they figured out how to wring any power out of them) offered a rousing 180 horsepower--not much more than a modern Hyundai Elantra.  That car in nice shape is worth maybe $7500 these days--at least around here anyway.  The Chevy pickup is worth even less--usually half that much or less. (The previous series of Chevy pickup, from the late 1960s and early 1970s, has become a classic and is worth some signficant bucks, the but '80s versions are generally just beaters that at best are driven by the two Mexican guys who come out to mow your lawn each week.)

Around here, C3 Corvettes go for a fairly decent premium. Not really for restorations though; they tend to be a good platform for an LS swap.


Yeah, I can't see doing a faithful restoration on one, you'd never get your money back, and who really wants a stock C3? But it's a great platform for a restomod since they lines are actually really attractive and the body is light. Put an LS and modern suspension under it and do an interior to suit your style and you can have a fun weekend cruiser for a fraction of what a 'classic' muscle car project would cost and it will be 20x the actual car.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: Cyberluddite: Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

[Fark user image 850x637]

And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

[Fark user image 640x480]

apples and oranges on the Truck, base model vs top of line, long bed vs short bed, and RWD vs 4WD,
short bed Silverado 4X4 is the cream of the crop.

the vette, no way to tell condition, originality, or miles.


Considering that the license plate on the Vette is "3 MILES", I'm betting it's a "time capsule" car.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ScottRiqui: baka-san: Cyberluddite: Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

[Fark user image 850x637]

And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

[Fark user image 640x480]

apples and oranges on the Truck, base model vs top of line, long bed vs short bed, and RWD vs 4WD,
short bed Silverado 4X4 is the cream of the crop.

the vette, no way to tell condition, originality, or miles.

Considering that the license plate on the Vette is "3 MILES", I'm betting it's a "time capsule" car.


Or it was stored  at 3 Mile Island.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ScottRiqui: baka-san: Cyberluddite: Here, for example, is a Corvette just like the one in the story, for sale locally, in what looks to be excellent condition.  It's listed at $10,000 and has been for sale for almost 3 weeks with no buyers, so that price is too high.  Not really what I think of as a "classic":

[Fark user image 850x637]

And here's the same basic model of pickup as the one in the story and it looks to be in excellent shape, with (allegedly) only 65K original miles.  The asking price is $7,000, but it's been listed for over two weeks with no takers at that price:

[Fark user image 640x480]

apples and oranges on the Truck, base model vs top of line, long bed vs short bed, and RWD vs 4WD,
short bed Silverado 4X4 is the cream of the crop.

the vette, no way to tell condition, originality, or miles.

Considering that the license plate on the Vette is "3 MILES", I'm betting it's a "time capsule" car.


Never mind - I thought you were talking about the Scottsdale Auction Corvette pictured upthread that went for $40k
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.