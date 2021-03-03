 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Buttery male and Buttery female charged with copper theft from utility poles. Hillary Clinton unavailable for comment as her power is out   (wyff4.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

Dave2042
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're lucky to be alive.
 
GORDON
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thieves are scum
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MBooda: [Fark user image 850x609]


Are they playing a board game? The screen cuts off at the bottom.
 
kindms
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Moving Violations - 4
Youtube Q4FxzFyITuo
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: MBooda: [Fark user image 850x609]

Are they playing a board game? The screen cuts off at the bottom.


Yes. Mousetrap.
 
wedelw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But......were they charged ?
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
was supposed to start at 4:06

post fail
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wedelw: But......were they charged ?


With Resisting arrest?

/no grounds
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wedelw: But......were they charged ?


No. They're slippery criminals.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well done subby.
 
robocopy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Iowan73: They're lucky to be alive.


How is it possible to steal copper and knock the power out in the process and not get electrocuted? That takes talent!
 
