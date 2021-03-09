 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   It's that time again: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll find squirrels in uncomfortable places. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, timely edition
toraque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't hear, this year's Fark Fiction Anthology is now open for submissions! We've already gotten a bunch in, so keep sending them to us!  Glory and honor and adulations await!

Submit your short story to the Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're still collecting suggestions for this year's title and theme.  There's been a bunch of good ideas so far, like:

Tales from the Slatted Chair of Woe
Need Help, Soonish
Stories Swapped While Drinking Drew's Booze When He Wasn't Looking
Tales From the Fark Site
A Compendium of Wife-like Typing Detected'
Sharp Knees, and Other Stories
The RugbyJock Book of Annoying People (and Moderators)
Tales That Would Make Paint Huffer Guy Cringe
The Big Book of Having to be at the Gym in 26 Minutes
The Vegan Cyclist's Guide to Chicago-Style Pizza
Remembrance of Things Fark
You'll Get Over It
The Bible of Fark Stories
Reading Material for the Pandemic
Madness, Hatred, Boredom and Words
Words from Unusual Weirdos
We're All Just Stories with Commercial Placement
Pay Attention to Me & Other Cries for Help
Hindsight is Actually 2021: Word Vaccines for Boredom
26 minutes to the Gym

Let us know which ones you like, or suggest your own here!

Also, back by complete and utter absence of demand, it's the Weekly Writing Prompt!

--

High on the plains of Frenju, the generals of the two armies faced each other at last.

The war had been long and costly.  The list of names of the dead was beyond count.  The living of both sides bore their wounds stoically, knowing that only peace could bring the final healing that might allow them to move on.

In the tent at the exact center between the two armies, the discussion was strained.

"Listen, you incompressible shiatwizards," the general of the Eastern Army said.  "You--
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What specular timing! I have just submitted my entry.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently wrapped up my Left Beyond interactive fiction thing.

If you are familiar with "Left Behind", basically that, except that humanity fights back.

http://f3.to/omega/

https://www.deviantart.com/spiritplum​b​er/art/Left-Beyond-Additional-material​-842711345
 
Sliding Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Let us know which ones you like, or suggest your own here!


Farky McFarkface

Endless February

Malört for the Mind
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once upon a time, there was sombody. They had a problem. They did a thing. The problem got worse. They did another thing. The problem was resolved. The end.

/post credits scene
 
ebell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Pickle Incident: Tales to Turn Your Stomach (and Warm Your Heart)
 
ZMugg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

toraque: Tales from the Slatted Chair of Woe


This one here!
 
sorceror
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't write short fiction. Just not how my brain/muse works. I've tried, they don't come out well. Maybe I'll give one a shot again, though, just for the exercise.

The novel I'm working on is coming along, however. Had a good idea, reworked a section or two of the second chapter. My poor anthropologist protagonist suffers a time-machine hijack of sorts. Now he's stranded with no hope of escape in an alternate world where a major change happened thousands of years ago. Before writing appeared, even. He's got nothing but the clothes on his back.

----
It was - well, maddening. I kept slamming into brick walls in my own head. Well, really, just one brick wall. A typical fragment:

Okay, past the park. What's this? Hmm. Clean. Subdivided, not apartment buildings. Doesn't look like businesses, either. This feels like a residential area. Some place for families. Okay, granted, I can't point to a whole lot of objective evidence for that, besides spotting a group of kids playing in a grassy area behind a fence of sorts. But... I've got to trust my instincts. Pulling together a bunch of elements, binding them into patterns, even if not all the elements are conscious.

I knew it was probably not as reliable as it felt, but I was willing to take any help at this point, even if it was from myself.

Anyway, so... family neighborhood. Possibly less un-safe than other places. Except - I'm not considered family-friendly, here, thanks to these clothes. Might be less safe for me.

Intuition is saying something about wealth, too - there are signs of it. That's not a family working on the grounds over there - more like a work crew. That's the kind of attention to exteriors that nobody can spare unless they're paid to do it.

Or are slaves.

No, no. I already decided not to think about that unless I saw positive evidence. Growing societies don't tend to be slave societies. The elite hold down the slaves, often desperately, because the slaves aren't economical if they keep rebelling all the time. Such societies tend to be conservative, resist change.

I've got... call it seventeen kilometers of data so far. What I've seen seems... active. Bustling. Lots of purpose. New construction. An economic expansion? That implies a society looking for change. And willing to tolerate it, to some degree. (No, don't think about the Khrushchev Thaw!)

So, assume no slavery. That's decided.

Either way, the money it takes to keep households in this kind of... spit-and-polish - I am probably close to, or in the midst of, the upper class. At least upper middle.

Okay, therefore (a) walk fast without attracting too much attention and (b) gather data. There's an animal statue out front of one of these... manors? Not large.

shiat. Didn't get a great look. Could have been a rabbit or a deer, depending on how it was stylized. Worth turning back for? No, probably not. Eventually I'll have to stop, but for now 'just keep going' has been working.

All right, do any other homes in sight have anything like that? None visible. What does it mean, anyway? Animal worship? Or maybe conforming to some fashion or social fad? Or they just liked it?

How the fark am I supposed to tell?

I don't know enough to know what I'm looking at.

All of that was just a few seconds in real time. My brain was overclocked. Somewhere among the million simultaneous thoughts, I was wondering how long adrenal glands could do their thing before they ran out.

Three times per minute, minimum, I'd hit the same brick wall again from some other direction. Over and over.

I don't know enough to know what I'm looking at.
 
ms_lara_croft
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, I'm partial to Tales That Would Make Paint Huffer Guy Cringe, because I was the one who suggested it. :)

I'm working on a story for the horror tab now. I hope to finish it by next week. I'm on the second draft now. It just needs tweaking.

I also have two upcoming horror podcasts. Here's the dirt. I'm also interviewing Josh Malerman for The Horror Zine. The interview will go live in a few months. He wrote "Bird Box", which was made into a TV movie for Netflix. That's the one with Sandra Bullock in a blindfold.

Keep Tues. March 9 at 4 PM EST open for a horror show with host Marsha Casper Cook. Guests are Sara Marks, Suzanne Reynolds-Alpert and me. This show is for Women in Horror Month With The New England Horror Writers talking about the NEHW anthology "Wicked Women".
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/michiga​n​avenuemedia/2021/03/09/author-intervie​ws--host-marsha-casper-cook

Tuesday, March 23, at 4 PM EST - Josh Malerman, author of "Bird Box" and "Malorie", will be the guest along with me for Marsha Casper Cook's Blog Talk Radio show.
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/michiga​n​avenuemedia/2021/03/23/author-intervie​ws--special--host-marsha-casper-cook
 
dionysusaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Imma post a very short bit that I wrote for a particular Farkette (I hope she doesn't mind) right here.

I guess I'll just picture you in a gown of flowing silk that hugs your bodice ever so gently.  The colors are rich, deep jewel tones that shift as you move; reflecting both the rooms you glide through and the moods you feel as you encounter each one.

And I do mean glide - your feet don't quite touch the floor.  Your direction follows your whim and floating up to inspect a chandelier or down to examine a carved chair leg requires only the turn of your interest.
An admirer is there just relishing the flow of you through the space.  Their smile is simple joy.  So is yours.

An orchard in bloom catches your fancy.  Is it cherries? Apricots? Does it matter?  The sunset and scent bring you tranquility and the emerging stars bring you rest.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Cool, I was just wondering earlier today what the deadline was going to be.  I'll have to see what I can come up with.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dang!

Feels like I just finished the last one.

Must get writing.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Title suggestions:
Lorem Ipsum and Other Words in a Row
Read Stupid Stories, Win Stupid Prizes
What Did You Expect, Hemingway?
A Child's Garden of Fark

I've started my anthology story. About 2 1/2 pages in. I believe you can best keep the reader guessing when you don't know what you're doing. In other words, I have several possible endings, and I'm trying to keep the door open for all of them. At some point the doors will start slamming shut, but with any luck one of them will stay open.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a stylistic question. I'm working on my FFA entry for this year.  It includes a direct quite from another author's (a real person) work.  Of course I want to credit that author, but I wonder if I really need to, as one of my characters (fictional) explicitly does so in the text.
 
