(WRAL)   Q anon idiot who vandalized America's Stonehenge arrested   (wral.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Felony
No guns
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good thing Trump signed that law for defacing monuments, huh?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THIS is America's Stonehenge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have a Stonehenge?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: THIS is America's Stonehenge:

[Fark user image image 850x431]


All Fords.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Good thing Trump signed that law for defacing monuments, huh?


Technically he just signed an executive order directing the DOJ to aggressively persecute 'thugs and hoodlems' (can't imagine why he chose those words) to the maximum extent allowed under existing law.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is very bad timing, what with the inauguration tomorrow and all.
 
creckert
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Other end of the country
assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size


War memorial in Klickitat County, WA
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool. It was carved with "WWG1WGA" and "IAMMARK."

Very considerate of him to sign his work.
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool. It was carved with "WWG1WGA" and "IAMMARK."

Very considerate of him to sign his work.


The worst part is, they ARE sending their best and brightest.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This one?

static-15.sinclairstoryline.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now I want to watch the x-files episode with Bulldog from Frasier in it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: THIS is America's Stonehenge:

[Fark user image image 850x431]


Neither stone nor a henge.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Q anon Idiot'  - aren't they all idiots?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA : It was carved with "IAMMARK."

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Uzzah: We have a Stonehenge?


It's a hoaxy tourist trap, but yeah.
 
BigMax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: The Dog Ate My Homework: THIS is America's Stonehenge:

[Fark user image image 850x431]

Neither stone nor a henge.


And it's only 18" tall.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've been to Carhenge and Cadillac Ranch. I never made it to the Spindle before they tore that down though.
spacebison.comView Full Size

spacebison.comView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
desktop link: https://www.wral.com/man-accused-of-q​a​non-vandalism-at-americas-stonehenge/1​9556363/
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Biscuithenge.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

creckert: [Fark user image image 320x245]


Spinal Tap - Stonehenge, funniest clip ever.
Youtube zg5Ovdu6bOE
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Subby had me thinking someone tried to attack the Pentagon
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x849]

Biscuithenge.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sconehenge
 
