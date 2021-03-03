 Skip to content
(Twitter) Weeners Urge to vaccinate... rising   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Weeners, shot  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If your efficacy lasts longer than 56 days you don't need to see a doctor.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fantastic
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go on...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...


It's oral.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...

It's oral.


Both. The ATM vaccine.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Pinnacle Point: OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...

It's oral.

Both. The ATM vaccine.


Two shots at the same time... The Spitroast vaccine!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tdawneightyone.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: GardenWeasel: Pinnacle Point: OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...

It's oral.

Both. The ATM vaccine.

Two shots at the same time... The Spitroast vaccine!


2 Johnsons, one vaccine.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...


Japan is complaining that China's doing anal COVID-19 testing on Japanese citizens.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Got my first Moderna shot today!  Whooo!!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, and penis.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is a math class somewhere, that challenges the student, to make every graph appear just like the one above, in any direction.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

andrewagill: OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...

Japan is complaining that China's doing anal COVID-19 testing on Japanese citizens.


It is a very subtle troll.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

blatz514: Got my first Moderna shot today!  Whooo!!


Fark yeah!

I'm really happy to hear that.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well it IS the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after all.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: There is a math class somewhere, that challenges the student, to make every graph appear just like the one above, in any direction.


I took a stats class all about how to reduce data manipulation and bias, so graph cockblocking 101?
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blatz514: Got my first Moderna shot today!  Whooo!!


Excellent.  Waiting for my group still...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've seen videos of enough... ahem, solo artists... to know that that's not a human penis.

/good night, Frau Blucher
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blatz514: Got my first Moderna shot today!  Whooo!!


Got my first Pfizer shot last week! Whoo!
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Johnson & Johnson & Johnson
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is actually very big news. To all the people (like me) who were saying "Why get this, it's only 66-72% effective?" You can see its' efficacy goes up over time to even higher than Moderna or Pfizer.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Johnson & Johnson & Johnson


Doctor.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When it comes to genitalia, you people are so juvenile.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
oh, Grow up
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Haha a dick. The absolute pinnacle of millennial humor.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: This is actually very big news. To all the people (like me) who were saying "Why get this, it's only 66-72% effective?" You can see its' efficacy goes up over time to even higher than Moderna or Pfizer.


This. If true, this should effectively* shut down any idiots who try to argue about how "inferior" this vaccine is.

*Not that this will shut up idiots as they'll just move the goalpost as usual, but still....
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: OldRod: Please don't tell me this shot goes in the butt...

It's oral.


Closer to foreplay just before some armpittery

/please tell me im not the only one that read that thread.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Haha a dick. The absolute pinnacle of millennial humor.


You're writing this on a website that has a separate tag for penises called "Weeners."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Full thread:  https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1366619383997607941
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Figured it was that Dolly Parton tweet again. Leaving disappointed.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't worry about the vaccine. It's just a little prick.
 
