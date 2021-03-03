 Skip to content
 
(Newsweek)   Everything is bigger in Texas. And right now that includes the hate Texans feel toward their own state   (newsweek.com) divider line
90
    More: Followup, Twitter, Texas, Vaccine, Tom Kenny, Governor Greg Abbott's announcement, Twitter user Em, Patrick, SpongeBob SquarePants  
•       •       •

90 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The derp from the right
Is big and bright
<clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
Deep in the heart of Texas
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goes into effect March 10th, so we should expect a spike March 24th... Articles about how no one could have predicted this about April 1st?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: The derp from the right
Is big and bright
<clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
Deep in the heart of Texas


Our COVID fight,
Sure ain't too bright,
<clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
Don't close no bars in Texas!
 
nuqneh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Goes into effect March 10th, so we should expect a spike March 24th... Articles about how no one could have predicted this about April 1st?


My county judge saw Abbott's order and said, "Why wait!"  He lifted Tarrant County's mask mandate as of today.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blood for the money god!
Do as I say, not as I do! Peasants!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is Ohio's fat friend we keep around to make ourselves look better comparatively.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry Texas, everyone else hates you too.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*looks at infographic*

>20 includes 20-23, 24-29 and 30+.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the clown car of Farkers saying this is all Texans' fault for being born there or whatever
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.


That's not what it means.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right-t​o​-work_law

"Right to work" means that you cannot be compelled to join a union as a condition of employment.

"At Will" is the term you're looking for.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/At-will​_​employment


/far too many people get those concepts confused.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for spring break!

Texas is 3rd from the bottom of the list in vaccines administered (last I saw)  Sure, what could go wrong opening up everything and dropping your mask mandate?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.


You're thinking of at-will employment, which usually goes hand in hand with Right To Work, which means that certain areas can't require that skilled laborers join a union. They both result in employers firing anyone they want, though.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Texas is Ohio's fat friend we keep around to make ourselves look better comparatively.


Funny, PA kind of feels the same way about Ohio.

/PA darker.
//No offense
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second.  I was assured that no one was wearing a mask in Texas anyway.  It's horrible no one is allowed to wear a mask there now, but nothing will change.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Cue the clown car of Farkers saying this is all Texans' fault for being born there or whatever


Not so much being born there as happily voting for stigginit year after year.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For fark's sake... twice in 24 hours.  The bear didn't sign up for this much work, but they're up for it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Cue the clown car of Farkers saying this is all Texans' fault for being born there or whatever


Texan here. Me and everyone else is an idiot for not leaving/revolting/something, anything! fark.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.


That's the core of white, male resentment right there - somebody may abuse a good thing, so that good thing shouldn't be allowed to exist.

And to make their point, they will swear on a Bible that they saw a minority woman, dressed up in diamonds, getting a handout of shelf stable pizza dough and Cheese Wiz at the food bank.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of Californian's are moving to Texas.  The average IQs of both states will go up
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.

That's not what it means.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right-to​-work_law

"Right to work" means that you cannot be compelled to join a union as a condition of employment.

"At Will" is the term you're looking for.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/At-will_​employment


/far too many people get those concepts confused.


While technically correct, given they always go hand-in-hand, there's effectively no difference. Certainly not in Texas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.


No that's not what "right to work" means. At-will employment means your employer can fire you for any reason or no reason. That's the rule in every state but Montana.

"Right to work" means that you can't be forced to pay union dues as a condition of employment. If there's a union serving a particular employer, generally workers join the union and pay union dues to support collective bargaining (to pay lawyers and union officials). This is called a "closed shop." In a right to work state, any worker can free-ride off the union's negotiations with the employer. That's an "open shop." It's intended to weaken the union's ability to negotiate and exist.

"Right to work" is the anti-union, pro-inequality euphemism that right-wingers used to sell this concept to idiots.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a 2 month quarantine of Texas?  No flights/ mandatory testing, hold at the borders.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: SpectroBoy: The derp from the right
Is big and bright
<clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
Deep in the heart of Texas

Our COVID fight,
Sure ain't too bright,
<clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
Don't close no bars in Texas!


the stars and Moon
down in Cancun
<cruz><cruz><cruz><cruz>
are better than in Texas

/meh
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am uinbelievably angry.  Like losing sleep angry.  Our numbers were trending in the right direction.  We were doing masks and social distancng, and very few people were complaining.  But because Abbott needed a distraction, he got the ball to the five yard line and then decided the take a knee and run out the clock. 

Look, I get reopening businesses to 100%.  I think we were 4 weeks early on that (we are at about 20% immune\vaccinated, another 4 weeks might have got us up to 35%), but I get that people are suffering economically. 

But there was ZERO to be gained from revoking masks mandates.  It is a political stunt that will get thousands of people sick, and dozens of them will die.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: While technically correct, given they always go hand-in-hand, there's effectively no difference. Certainly not in Texas.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you hate it there move. literally everywhere else is not there and there is a lot of everywhere else.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr intrepid: How about a 2 month quarantine of Texas?  No flights/ mandatory testing, hold at the borders.


Every state government has to agree to that or it's basically useless. Many states tried this last year at the beginning of the pandemic. It's also incredibly difficult to enforce unless they get out there and blockade the interstates.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Don't worry Texas, everyone else hates you too.


Backatcha.
I never tire of using this. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: if you hate it there move. literally everywhere else is not there and there is a lot of everywhere else.


As if everyone just has the money to pick up, leave their relatives, leave their job, and start over from nothing somewhere else. People are more broke than they've ever been, dipshiat.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we are building the wall along the wrong Texas border.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait a second.  I was assured that no one was wearing a mask in Texas anyway.  It's horrible no one is allowed to wear a mask there now, but nothing will change.


You know, I try to snarky and witty and sometimes it looks like this and I feel ashamed

Do you ever feel that way
?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop voting Republican then.
The rest of the country can't help you that much.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: neongoats: Don't worry Texas, everyone else hates you too.

Backatcha.
I never tire of using this. [Fark user image 400x537]


Did they have to take that picture in the dark because you people can't keep the lights on?
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frist, everyone should try to appreciate that virtually nothing changed in Texas as a result of this action.  Texas reopened TEN MONTHS AGO. All of the businesses that ever gave a rat's arse about mask enforcement still require customers to wear them as a matter of policy and all of those rural gas stations and such that always laughed at mask mandates will still do exactly what they have been while COVID cases were plummeting.  The biggest difference anyone might see in the near term are a few extra tables in restaurants.

Second, everyone should try to appreciate what a brilliant political move this was.  Everyone who was going to vote for Abbott loves it, everyone who hates it was going to vote against him anyway, and many of the hundreds of thousands of people considering fleeing California for greener pastures just took Texas off their list. Brilliant.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Texans' fault for being born there or whatever.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait a second.  I was assured that no one was wearing a mask in Texas anyway.  It's horrible no one is allowed to wear a mask there now, but nothing will change.


Pay attention to the timing here. It's Spring Break.
Next Wednesday all the restrictions end. Next Friday, thousands of horny college students are going to head to South Padre and other Gulf tourist destinations, participate in a bunch of superspreader events, and go back to their home states.
Abbott announced this yesterday because those people now have time to book hotels and flights.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Cue the clown car of Farkers saying this is all Texans' fault for being born there or whatever


Did Greg Abbott not win the last Gubernatorial election?

Is the Texas Legislature not controlled by a supermajority of Republicans?

what am I missing?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a wild idea. Stop electing a-holes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: tom baker's scarf: if you hate it there move. literally everywhere else is not there and there is a lot of everywhere else.

As if everyone just has the money to pick up, leave their relatives, leave their job, and start over from nothing somewhere else. People are more broke than they've ever been, dipshiat.


There are people in both situations.
There are definitely people who don't have much choice.
But there are definitely people complaining, who CAN move but choose not to, for various reasons. They just have to decide what to sacrifice - living close to family/friends, maybe a job they like, whatever.
And moving doesn't guarantee you get away from the Republican derp. It's all over the world and in every state, in one form or another.
Either way, it sucks for sure.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: neongoats: Don't worry Texas, everyone else hates you too.

Backatcha.
I never tire of using this. [Fark user image image 400x537]


Is that Chuck Norris?
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maud Dib: neongoats: Don't worry Texas, everyone else hates you too.

Backatcha.
I never tire of using this. [Fark user image 400x537]


I like to use this one.

Fark user image
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.

That's not what it means.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Right-to​-work_law

"Right to work" means that you cannot be compelled to join a union as a condition of employment.

"At Will" is the term you're looking for.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/At-will_​employment


/far too many people get those concepts confused.


Add to that the basement dwellers that don't understand that laid off =/= fired.  You can only be fired for cause and the criteria are pretty strict.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wait a second.  I was assured that no one was wearing a mask in Texas anyway.  It's horrible no one is allowed to wear a mask there now, but nothing will change.


too bad you still haven't figured out how masks work.   I guess I can also assume you don't know how vaccinations work either.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The derp from the right
Is big and bright
<clap> <clap> <clap> <clap>
Deep in the heart of Texas


Biggest egos, biggest hair,
Biggest liars anywhere!
Let's sing another stupid Texas song!
(Clap clap clap clap)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Texas reopened TEN MONTHS AGO ... COVID cases were plummeting.


Nope. There was a big dip at the beginning of February, but it's already headed back up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Lambskincoat: I worked in TX for a few years around  '97. Everyone there kept telling me "It's a right to work state!", I thought I knew what that meant, but I didn't understand why everyone seemed so excited about it. So I kept asking, "What does that mean", "It means your employer can fire you for any reason, or no reason." Mind you none of the people I spoke to about this were employers. I quickly came to the conclusion that these folks were not very smart, if they thought it was a good thing for their employers to be able to harm them, and their families on a whim. I now know it is the Republican way, because if it hurts black people, a little more than it hurts them, they love it.

That's the core of white, male resentment right there - somebody may abuse a good thing, so that good thing shouldn't be allowed to exist.

And to make their point, they will swear on a Bible that they saw a minority woman, dressed up in diamonds, getting a handout of shelf stable pizza dough and Cheese Wiz at the food bank.


No. Some of "those people" might get a thing, so best not to give things to anybody.

It always comes down to virulent racism.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: Second, everyone should try to appreciate what a brilliant political move this was.


Why waste time on being brilliant? He could take a shiat in to your open mouth and you'd still vote GOP.
 
