Fark NotNewsletter: Manufactured in a facility that processes squirrel nuts
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week has been going well.
I haven't seen a news cycle like this in years. Politics has gotten so boring that MSM is having to search around for other stories, and we're starting to see a level of weird that has been missing for years. Link submitters are crushing it lately with headlines. I'm loving it.
Been working with the focus group off and on, it's going well. I should be able to announce next week what we've been discussing - basically it's a framework that needs to be built before the swear jar to allow new features to be built in a similar vein. I'll be taking this to TotalFarkers first so keep an eye out for that. Sign up for TotalFark to join the discussion!
On the Fark Livestream front, Dallan's been bogged down with Real Job stuff, but we're going to stream possibly later today and hopefully tomorrow as well. Keep an eye on the schedule, we'll try to keep it updated.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
vygramul pointed out the villain in a video showing a truck backing off of a pole the driver had somehow gotten it stuck on
Redh8t defended Sean Connery's body of work
Asylum2020 bragged about being able to guarantee satisfaction in bed
emersonbiggins discussed a lawsuit by a woman who was fired by a prison after her tampon was detected by a body scanner
Abe Vigoda's Ghost checked in on a thread about Abe Vigoda's 100th birthday
dothemath figured out who took Lady Gaga's dogs
Spartapuss showed us the author of an article about how long sex should last
NeoCortex42 asked a question about Tiger Woods' car accident
SVC_conservative was worried about someone's "hottie" customer
Dr Jack Badofsky misread a headline about the "lactating Golden Globes"
Smart:
Diogenes took the question "What is Salesforce really selling" literally
King Something compared oil spills from transporting oil through pipelines to spills from transporting it via trains and trucks
Abe Vigoda's Ghost checked in on a thread about Abe Vigoda's 100th birthday
thehobbes put the current state of the pandemic into perspective for a some students
Don't read the headline or article for this comment. Just read skyotter's comment out of context. It's better this way.
hlehmann shared a CSB about Dad's experience after being drafted into the Luftwaffe
CSB Sunday Morning: The strangest food you've ever eaten
Smart: Unobtanium talked about eating Indian food for the first time
Funny: aRegularJoe_aRegularJob sampled the local cuisine in Afghanistan
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village gave advice on what to wear when meeting a new neighbor who happens to be single
Smart: Mikey1969 shared excellent news
Smart: withay made a cute and pretty thing
Smart: Shakespeare's Monkey revealed the perfect time to introduce yourself to a new neighbor
Funny: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat knew of a Facebook page that rivals one wondering when it's acceptable to use a racial slur
Politics Funny:
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise was surprised by the diversity of the Oath Keepers
kkinnison showed how the dog Ted Cruz and family left behind feels about the public's reaction to Cruz running off to Cancun
puffy999 explained why West Virginia was doing such a good job of getting people vaccinated
mrshowrules proved that the snow in Texas was indeed fake
stoli n coke reacted to a strange video Donald Trump Jr. put out attacking teachers
Politics Smart:
markie_farkie discussed what New York is doing to aid in prosecuting Trump
tjsands1118 looked at a common perception of "minimum wage"
grchunt listed some reasons to allow access to government assistance programs to noncitizens
MattytheMouse thought that Ted Cruz giving water to Texans looked like a somewhat familiar act
propasaurus rephrased the part of Ted Cruz's CPAC speech where he talked about Black Lives Matter
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
bugdozer brought "The Far Side" to life
Alligator showed a groom who didn't appear to think it was a nice day to start again
Nick Nostril gave a hint as to why this couple shall be wed
Yammering_Splat_Vector found this man reading hyperlocal news
Terrapin Bound really ruined these trumpets
RedZoneTuba found out this couple was having yet another fight
GoodDoctorB caught a droid that was feeling horn-y
Yammering_Splat_Vector shared a photo of a young Bernie Sanders and his bride
samsquatch took taxidermy to a whole new level
Alligator showed what happens every time a boat owner sees a bigger boat
Herb Utsmelz proved that some people just don't learn from their mistakes
Fartist Friday: Design your own Dream Mars Rover or Mars Gadget
Destructor used graph paper and a pencil to become the constructor of a destructor
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Ermahgerd it's a herku! Write an ode to an internet meme in the form of a haiku. A tribute to Leeeroy Jenkins, an homage to Grumpy Cat, a ditty about Doge.
Farktography: Black and White 5
CiliarySpasm captured a dizzy moment at the fair
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I'm still at a loss for understanding the economics of mobile games. On the Quiz itself, edmo came out on top with a score of 999, followed by yayamon in second with 943 and Denjiro in third with 941. Crooked Ref made fourth with 912, and Civchic made fifth with 901.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which former Trump Property was demolished in Atlantic City last week. Only 41% of quiztakers knew that it was the former Trump Plaza which met its fate. The Trump Taj Mahal now operates as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and Trump 29 is now once again the Spotlight 29 after the branding deal with the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians expired and was not renewed.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was over the explorer Howard Carter and where he was on February 16, 1923. 87% of quiztakers knew that he discovered the tomb of "boy king" Tutankhamun, a remarkable find because it appeared to have not been disturbed since it was first sealed nearly 2,000 years before. However, it would be another 63 years before LA pop group The Bangles were able to truly monetize the discovery with their synth-pop hit "Walk Like an Egyptian."
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which band wrote and performed the song "Boss of Me" used as the opening credits for the 90s sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle." Only 58% of quiztakers knew that it was They Might Be Giants who won a Grammy for the song. The band also performed the theme from "The Oblongs", "Brave New World", and "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was also about TV theme music - specifically the song "The Fishin' Hole." 88% of quiztakers knew this was the theme of "The Andy Griffith Show." Earle Hagen, who composed and performed the song (as well as other music in the show) was rather prolific - he also composed themes for shows ranging from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" to "That Girl!" and "The Mod Squad", and even "Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer."
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz right here. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
