 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Sorry Pastor Bo-Peep, but your sheeple have aQwoken and are out of their flocking minds   (latimes.com) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Conspiracy theory, Pastor, Christianity, Human trafficking, Baptist, United States Capitol, Reformed Church in America, Southern Baptist Convention  
•       •       •

795 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 5:20 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have come to the conclusion that the Qturds are not crazy...they're stupid, hateful people.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gopher321: I have come to the conclusion that the Qturds are not crazy...they're stupid, hateful people.



I think they achieve that trifecta.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you can convince people there is an all powerful being that created the universe, has power over life and death and you can be punished for the smallest infraction you can sell them any farfetched, bizarro tale and they'll eat it up.

Rule 1: The crazier the better.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The trends led a group of more than 500 influential evangelical pastors, thinkers and faith leaders to recently publish an open letter condemning "radicalized Christian nationalism" and the "rise of violent acts by radicalized extremists using the name of Christ."

Sounds familiar.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who would have know that a bunch of people raised to believe in fantastical stories given by an authority figure who has no evidence to back them up but are told believing in them makes them a better person could fall victim to conspiracies about fantastical stories given by an authority figure who has no evidence to back them up but are told believing in them makes them a better person.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Something disturbing has happened with evangelicals in this country where we have become prone to conspiracies and believing the worst about our enemies,"

Um, Mr. Pastor dude? Do I need you to remind you that the last book in the Bible contains, among other things, a hallucinogenic revenge fantasy in which the Roman Empire is conflated with Babylon and Satan, and everyone who ever mocked or persecuted Christians is punished with the most over-the-top unpleasantness that the author could wring out of his ergot-soaked brain?

Do you really doubt for a minute that if John "The Ball-Tripper" of Patmos had written in the United States in 2020, we would have a book of the Bible in which Crooked Hillary wore a pantsuit labeled Mystery Babylon, the Antichrist was accompanied by the Fake News instead of the False Prophet, and the COVID horseman was instructed not to touch anyone marked with a Red Hat?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The 17th century Enlightenment was that period in history when collectively human beings came to the understanding that reason was a better guide to the nature of the world than belief.  What is going on in this country now is a counter-Enlightenment movement.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BuT iT's mErElY a PoLiTiCal DiSaGrEemEnT
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imagine living an entire lifetime then getting almost to the end with nothing you really care about besides a handful of culture war political conspiracies.

Jesus. Just end it already.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if Gutenberg understood the long-term consequences of his invention.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The same people who swallow nonsense in church also swallow nonsense on the internet.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
there is nothing that religious people cannot be convinced as true. It started with an invisible sky wizard so

Sgygus: The 17th century Enlightenment was that period in history when collectively human beings came to the understanding that reason was a better guide to the nature of the world than belief.  What is going on in this country now is a counter-Enlightenment movement.


or, in other words, a new darkages. Will Muslims again need to protect knowledge from Christianity turning its back on intellect.
I think there is enough atheism in the world to protect against the new religious anti-intellectualism
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: If you can convince people there is an all powerful being that created the universe, has power over life and death and you can be punished for the smallest infraction you can sell them any farfetched, bizarro tale and they'll eat it up.

Rule 1: The crazier the better.


Yes and no. Believing something that everyone close to you taught you to believe since birth isn't really the same as believing a crazy story you first hear as a grown ass adult.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is there any chance this turns into a suicide cult?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

patrick767: Circusdog320: If you can convince people there is an all powerful being that created the universe, has power over life and death and you can be punished for the smallest infraction you can sell them any farfetched, bizarro tale and they'll eat it up.

Rule 1: The crazier the better.

Yes and no. Believing something that everyone close to you taught you to believe since birth isn't really the same as believing a crazy story you first hear as a grown ass adult.


I dunno, man. If a 30+ year old is still sweeping the porch for the Easter bunny, then they might not be okay.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Startled and moved to tears, Pastor David Rice told the woman she had been "tricked by lies."

"You need to know how crazy this is," he said to his congregant at the Markey Church in Roscommon County, Mich., a rural region of 25,000 residents that voted 2 to 1 for Trump. "You have been with my family and in my home and I care for you but you are dabbling in darkness. You are telling me it's giving you hope. I'm telling you as your pastor that it's evil."

Sorry Pastor, she found a new source of lies which makes her feel even better about herself. You got out myth'd, and you only have yourself to blame. You're one of the folks who teach people that idea of "faith" - stubbornly choosing to believe in something despite no or contrary evidence - was a good thing, and not a bad thing.

You laid the groundwork with your con game for her to find a newer, shinier con game.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Is there any chance this turns into a suicide cult?


Only after they take out several of the rest of us.

Coming soon, compliments of the Q followers: baby strollers in grocery stores with IEDs inside.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you will believe the big lie, there is no limit to what else you will believe.  Indoctrination is a biatch like that.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Again, if you don't understand the problem, watch "Jesus Camp".  The kids in it are just over 18 now. Sleep well.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Something disturbing has happened with evangelicals in this country where we have become prone to conspiracies and believing the worst about our enemies,"

Um, Mr. Pastor dude? Do I need you to remind you that the last book in the Bible contains, among other things, a hallucinogenic revenge fantasy in which the Roman Empire is conflated with Babylon and Satan, and everyone who ever mocked or persecuted Christians is punished with the most over-the-top unpleasantness that the author could wring out of his ergot-soaked brain?

Do you really doubt for a minute that if John "The Ball-Tripper" of Patmos had written in the United States in 2020, we would have a book of the Bible in which Crooked Hillary wore a pantsuit labeled Mystery Babylon, the Antichrist was accompanied by the Fake News instead of the False Prophet, and the COVID horseman was instructed not to touch anyone marked with a Red Hat?


Clearly proof that Q-Anon was predicted in the Bible. 7 hours until Trump becomes the 19th President. There's no where to hide. The vaccination microchips have you locked in.
 
PunGent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
From TFA: "he wore a T-shirt that quoted Ephesians 6:11: "Put on the full armor of God"

FULL armor, dumbass...don't stop at AC 10 if you plan on a rumble.

/common clay
//you know
 
rjakobi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Is there any chance this turns into a suicide cult?


What, Christianity?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.