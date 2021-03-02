 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   No, constantly tripping balls is not a productivity hack that improves your psychological well being   (nypost.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Psychedelics, dissociatives and deliriants, Psilocybin mushrooms, Placebo, Psychedelic drug, low doses of psychedelic drugs, Psilocybin, Psychedelic, new study  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 8:10 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it's hard to concentrate on spreadsheets when they're melting... But, it's great for your psychological wellbeing.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Researchers virtually guided study participants - all of whom were already regularly microdosing - through the process of preparing themselves four week's worth of envelopes containing either a placebo gel capsule or one with a low LSD dose, each envelope bearing a QR code they logged following consumption.
At the end of the trial period, researchers found that participants reported an improvement in psychological well being across the board, whether they were taking actual acid or placebos.

Participants were allowed to use any psychedelic substance to microdose with. The microdose dose, which is the amount of substance to use as a microdose, was not defined for participants, rather they were instructed to use a microdose dose that they would use outside the study.The rationale for this direction was threefold. First, given that participants typically would source their substance from the black market, the precise microdose dose could not have been known even if instructions requested it. Second, based on community feedback, most experienced microdosers have a preferred dose that they would not have liked to change to participate in the study. Lastly, this study was not a clinical trial and therefore from a regulatory perspective not allowing for control over and/or directing about drug doses.


Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a long more wrong with the study, but I stopped reading after I skimmed a bit. They didn't power the study correctly. Of the 246 who started the study, only 159 finished. Washout period of 1 week. People were taking mushrooms and/or LSD-like substances and/or other hallucinigentic drugs. And the whole structure of the study was weird ... but I don't care anymore.Anecdotally, Microdosing LSD helps with a variety of mental health problems. But according to this study, anecdotally it does not.tldr: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love microdosing at work. Until the LSD wears off and I realize I'm still in the car.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bootsy Collins disagrees
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I tried microdosing on mushrooms. It feels like you have to sneeze but can't.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whelp looks like we can pack up all the research being conducted into the use of psilocybin to improve psychological well being because this one article in the NY Post (lmfao) about this one study said it was all bullshiat.

Poorly designed study, poorly written article, and idiotic headline even for Fark.com.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
fark the NY Post
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I still want to try it. For science
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Researchers virtually guided study participants - all of whom were already regularly microdosing - through the process of preparing themselves four week's worth of envelopes containing either a placebo gel capsule or one with a low LSD dose, each envelope bearing a QR code they logged following consumption.
At the end of the trial period, researchers found that participants reported an improvement in psychological well being across the board, whether they were taking actual acid or placebos.

Participants were allowed to use any psychedelic substance to microdose with. The microdose dose, which is the amount of substance to use as a microdose, was not defined for participants, rather they were instructed to use a microdose dose that they would use outside the study.The rationale for this direction was threefold. First, given that participants typically would source their substance from the black market, the precise microdose dose could not have been known even if instructions requested it. Second, based on community feedback, most experienced microdosers have a preferred dose that they would not have liked to change to participate in the study. Lastly, this study was not a clinical trial and therefore from a regulatory perspective not allowing for control over and/or directing about drug doses.


[Fark user image image 272x254]

There is a long more wrong with the study, but I stopped reading after I skimmed a bit. They didn't power the study correctly. Of the 246 who started the study, only 159 finished. Washout period of 1 week. People were taking mushrooms and/or LSD-like substances and/or other hallucinigentic drugs. And the whole structure of the study was weird ... but I don't care anymore.Anecdotally, Microdosing LSD helps with a variety of mental health problems. But according to this study, anecdotally it does not.tldr: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.


Run a lot of research studies with Schedule I substances, do you?

Might want to at least compare it to the vast majority of available literature from US groups before you jump to conclusions about the quality.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Researchers virtually guided study participants - all of whom were already regularly microdosing - through the process of preparing themselves four week's worth of envelopes containing either a placebo gel capsule or one with a low LSD dose, each envelope bearing a QR code they logged following consumption.
At the end of the trial period, researchers found that participants reported an improvement in psychological well being across the board, whether they were taking actual acid or placebos.

Participants were allowed to use any psychedelic substance to microdose with. The microdose dose, which is the amount of substance to use as a microdose, was not defined for participants, rather they were instructed to use a microdose dose that they would use outside the study.The rationale for this direction was threefold. First, given that participants typically would source their substance from the black market, the precise microdose dose could not have been known even if instructions requested it. Second, based on community feedback, most experienced microdosers have a preferred dose that they would not have liked to change to participate in the study. Lastly, this study was not a clinical trial and therefore from a regulatory perspective not allowing for control over and/or directing about drug doses.


[Fark user image image 272x254]

There is a long more wrong with the study, but I stopped reading after I skimmed a bit. They didn't power the study correctly. Of the 246 who started the study, only 159 finished. Washout period of 1 week. People were taking mushrooms and/or LSD-like substances and/or other hallucinigentic drugs. And the whole structure of the study was weird ... but I don't care anymore.Anecdotally, Microdosing LSD helps with a variety of mental health problems. But according to this study, anecdotally it does not.tldr: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.


But it was published in eLife, which the NYPost called a scientific journal.  I don't know what more you need .
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wife tried microdosing for a while. Didn't seem to have any effect. Not saying it doesn't work, others may have different experiences.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The placebo effect is as strong as weak acid. See miracles at Lourdes, etc.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NYPost said it which means the truth is probably that downing a 10 strip a day grants immortality.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok, now try macrodosing.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This goes a long way towards explaining California politics.
 
Flincher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like a waste of LSD
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Says you, stupid talking houseplant.
 
culebra
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: The placebo effect is as strong as weak acid. See miracles at Lourdes, etc.


True. The previously initiated my experience a number of physiological phenomena associated with certain substances simply by discussing them or thinking about ingesting them. Or so they say.
 
AccidentallyLezlie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigLuca: And the whole structure of the study was weird ... but I don't care anymore.Anecdotally, Microdosing LSD helps with a variety of mental health problems. But according to this study, anecdotally it does not.tldr: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.


They say "the plural of anecdote is not data", but after reading through the study, it looks like the authors were attempting it as a proof-of-concept for gathering enough anecdotes to glean meaningful data from them. I think their idea is that most of the uncontrolled variables will average out simply through the good-faith diligence of the participants. It's an interesting concept, but whether or not they actually succeeded in gathering "meaningful data" is another matter entirely.

I would like to see a study like this repeated on a much larger scale, and on a group of participants who aren't biased about what the results will be (such as people who already microdose because they believe it helps them). Pretty hard to recruit for a large study that inherently requires breaking the law though.
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Microdosing =/= tripping balls
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/69c2b535​-​a01e-4f07-8f2f-a35fafd6c29b
 
knobmaker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Might want to at least compare it to the vast majority of available literature from US groups before you jump to conclusions about the quality.


"The report is full of numerous concessions regarding the the study's weaknesses, including that it had a small participant pool and was performed by citizens, who were not in a clinical setting."

From TFA
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a farking tiger, man, and he's wearing a saddle!
 
toejam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ketamine works for me. Neuroscience, fark yeah.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's not much difference between a placebo effect and a non-placebo effect functionally. Even less when you're tripping.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, well you try driving from New York to Key West on rest stop coffee, smart ass.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigLuca: Researchers virtually guided study participants - all of whom were already regularly microdosing - through the process of preparing themselves four week's worth of envelopes containing either a placebo gel capsule or one with a low LSD dose, each envelope bearing a QR code they logged following consumption.
At the end of the trial period, researchers found that participants reported an improvement in psychological well being across the board, whether they were taking actual acid or placebos.

Participants were allowed to use any psychedelic substance to microdose with. The microdose dose, which is the amount of substance to use as a microdose, was not defined for participants, rather they were instructed to use a microdose dose that they would use outside the study.The rationale for this direction was threefold. First, given that participants typically would source their substance from the black market, the precise microdose dose could not have been known even if instructions requested it. Second, based on community feedback, most experienced microdosers have a preferred dose that they would not have liked to change to participate in the study. Lastly, this study was not a clinical trial and therefore from a regulatory perspective not allowing for control over and/or directing about drug doses.


[Fark user image 272x254]

There is a long more wrong with the study, but I stopped reading after I skimmed a bit. They didn't power the study correctly. Of the 246 who started the study, only 159 finished. Washout period of 1 week. People were taking mushrooms and/or LSD-like substances and/or other hallucinigentic drugs. And the whole structure of the study was weird ... but I don't care anymore.Anecdotally, Microdosing LSD helps with a variety of mental health problems. But according to this study, anecdotally it does not.tldr: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.


More like an ethnography, really. It is still informative. Taking drugs at work is a waste of drugs.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wife tried microdosing for a while. Didn't seem to have any effect. Not saying it doesn't work, others may have different experiences.


the wife and i tried it for about six months. we really didn't notice anything. one day before my morning run, though, i took a *little bit* more than usual. still wasn't tripping or anything, but i did feel the need to stop at a point on the trail that had a bunch of young sycamore trees and admire their beauty. the usual bong hits and the tiny bit of mushrooms along with the runner's high was awesome that day.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But it could be
 
H31N0US
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I love microdosing at work. Until the LSD wears off and I realize I'm still in the car.


Just last night I raised my hands to begin my prayers...and realized I was in bed dreaming.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wax_on: Wife tried microdosing for a while. Didn't seem to have any effect. Not saying it doesn't work, others may have different experiences.


To what objective, if I may ask?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: BigLuca: Researchers virtually guided study participants - all of whom were already regularly microdosing - through the process of preparing themselves four week's worth of envelopes containing either a placebo gel capsule or one with a low LSD dose, each envelope bearing a QR code they logged following consumption.
At the end of the trial period, researchers found that participants reported an improvement in psychological well being across the board, whether they were taking actual acid or placebos.

Participants were allowed to use any psychedelic substance to microdose with. The microdose dose, which is the amount of substance to use as a microdose, was not defined for participants, rather they were instructed to use a microdose dose that they would use outside the study.The rationale for this direction was threefold. First, given that participants typically would source their substance from the black market, the precise microdose dose could not have been known even if instructions requested it. Second, based on community feedback, most experienced microdosers have a preferred dose that they would not have liked to change to participate in the study. Lastly, this study was not a clinical trial and therefore from a regulatory perspective not allowing for control over and/or directing about drug doses.


[Fark user image image 272x254]

There is a long more wrong with the study, but I stopped reading after I skimmed a bit. They didn't power the study correctly. Of the 246 who started the study, only 159 finished. Washout period of 1 week. People were taking mushrooms and/or LSD-like substances and/or other hallucinigentic drugs. And the whole structure of the study was weird ... but I don't care anymore.Anecdotally, Microdosing LSD helps with a variety of mental health problems. But according to this study, anecdotally it does not.tldr: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.

Run a lot of research studies with Schedule I substances, do you?

Might want to at least compare it to the vast majority of available literature from US groups before you jump to conclusions about the quality.


https://youtu.be/42QuXLucH3Q
Is probably more home boy's level.  Then he can move up to reading John Ioannidis.
 
germ78
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would recommend that everybody try a (benign) hallucinogen at least once in their lives. It may change the way you look at things going forward.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigLuca: This 'study' was an attention grab to get published in mainstream media. No respectable journal would even read past the abstract.


Says the guy who can't bother to find the open access manuscript.

eLife is a perfectly fine journal whose peer review is unusually open.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now you tell me.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.