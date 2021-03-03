 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mental Floss)   Science H. Logic   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 1:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
wrong.  The "H" was for the Aramaic word for "tap dancing".
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An initialized version of "Jesus Christ" looks like "THC."

That works.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The odd thing is that the central letter of a monogram is the surname, not the middle name.  It ought to be Jesus Christ Huevos, or somesuch.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The H stands for 'haploid'
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Its from high school.

His nickname was "El Hoagiemeister" because when they opened that Subway in Galilee he kinda went crazy.
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh. Thought his middle initial was F.
 
inelegy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't care.  I always go with "Jesus Tittyfarking Christ."  Seems to do the trick.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I learned that the H was from his fathers first name: Howard.  From the prayer, Our father, who art in heaven, Howard be thy name.  It is not uncommon to give a child the fathers name as a middle name.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.