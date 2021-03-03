 Skip to content
 
(Fox 32 Chicago)   The most obvious educational marriage ever - Community College starts Marijuana cultivation program   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
32
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm way out in western KS, closer to Denver than Topeka.

We get some Colorado kids on campus wanting to learn greenhouse operations and hydroponics.
We honestly do not care.  We can't have weed on campus, but the Ag instructors will teach them how to grow plants with very similar requirements.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll learn a thing or two.

The professors, I mean.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Houston Community College has several courses available for students interested in rock cooking, thug shooting and ho running.
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We've been continuing to grow, so my guess is we're over $40 million for the first year," said CEO Brandon Pollock. He estimates that around 200,000 unique visitors have come to the shop in the last 12 months. The company's ranks - and physical footprint - have swollen along with its profits.
"We have about 200 now full-time employees as we get ready to open our second adult use store, which is going to be located in Chicopee," said Pollock. "And again, that's about four times as many times folks as we had before we started adult use last year."

https://www.wamc.org/post/one-year-ma​r​ijuana-sales-bring-money-great-barring​ton

Seems like a decent career choice if you hurry up

And this article is old, and these folks just opened a location in Maine and have several in MA
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.


"Community college" means public college not for-profit.  It's just a small state school that probably offers 2 year associates degrees and certificates instead of 4 year bachelors degrees -- technical programs too. Sometimes people call them junior colleges, since people will do a couple years of core coursework then transfer it to reduce the cost of their bachelors degree at a typical four-year uni.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's called woodshop, we all had it in middle & high school in the 80's.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure beats free haircuts.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in high school there was hemp in the school garden. It was the eighties/nineties.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dude. I totally aced this elective in Chicago in the mid 90s. Only had to buy one text book, a few pounds of soil and some lights 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.


Please tell me that their sports teams are called the Falls...

/And sloooooowly I turned...
//Step by step...
///Inch by inch...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bennie Crabtree: Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.

"Community college" means public college not for-profit.  It's just a small state school that probably offers 2 year associates degrees and certificates instead of 4 year bachelors degrees -- technical programs too. Sometimes people call them junior colleges, since people will do a couple years of core coursework then transfer it to reduce the cost of their bachelors degree at a typical four-year uni.


Yep. The headline is absolutely correct, whether subby intended it that way or not.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bennie Crabtree: Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.

"Community college" means public college not for-profit.  It's just a small state school that probably offers 2 year associates degrees and certificates instead of 4 year bachelors degrees -- technical programs too. Sometimes people call them junior colleges, since people will do a couple years of core coursework then transfer it to reduce the cost of their bachelors degree at a typical four-year uni.


Yep, but try telling that to people who have a vested interest in keeping the 'all four(+) years at an expensive state or private college is the only way' meme going, where they denigrate our community colleges towards that end.  The reality is that a lot of our community college students can't afford those kinds of bills, so they do the smart thing and pay very little for the core courses and then transfer.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Last year, they added a "Cannabis Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain Management" certificate.

Oh I wanna take that class so I can add "Narcotics Trafficker" to my resume.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: I'm way out in western KS, closer to Denver than Topeka.

We get some Colorado kids on campus wanting to learn greenhouse operations and hydroponics.
We honestly do not care.  We can't have weed on campus, but the Ag instructors will teach them how to grow plants with very similar requirements.


From an old issue of High Times magazine:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Four out of five sexy blondes in lab coats who wear glasses and write on clipboards choose Phototron to grow their flowers...if you know what I mean.

I recall other ads where they emphasized how well that thing could grow tomatoes.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: It's called woodshop, we all had it in middle & high school in the 80's.


No.

Wood shop is where you learn to make devices to smoke the product these kids  are learning to grow for the best yield.

/Ugh, I'm old enough to refer to college people as kids.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dude. I totally aced this elective in Chicago in the mid 90s. Only had to buy one text book, a few pounds of soil and some lights [Fark user image image 425x566]


Heh.  I just opened that book for the first time in over 20 years. My notes indicate I learned more about chemistry from that book than I did from any high school or university class 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It just struck me that the more states legalize and/or decriminalize pot, the less you hear about "all the benefits of growing hemp - making paper and clothes and industrial products" and stuff out of it.  It's like they were really only concerned with the pot angle after all....
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dude. I totally aced this elective in Chicago in the mid 90s. Only had to buy one text book, a few pounds of soil and some lights [Fark user image image 425x566]

Heh.  I just opened that book for the first time in over 20 years. My notes indicate I learned more about chemistry from that book than I did from any high school or university class [Fark user image 425x566]


LOL.

Sucks you had a run in with spider mites though.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You could say they'll be part of the ...
<puts on sunglasses>
420-H club.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kids today.

Back in the 80's if you wanted a sack you had to drive over to some guys skeezy house and sit on the couch and watch karate movies while his old lady (usually with a name like Randee or Sharr) went in the back and bagged the shiat up. Then after you paid him he would invite you to hang out and smoke the weed you just bought.
Or sometimes he would have to leave and go get it and he would make you drive him to some even scarier place and you would sit out in the car for an hour and pray for no cops.
There was a real chance of jail every time you bought weed.
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bennie Crabtree: Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.

"Community college" means public college not for-profit.  It's just a small state school that probably offers 2 year associates degrees and certificates instead of 4 year bachelors degrees -- technical programs too. Sometimes people call them junior colleges, since people will do a couple years of core coursework then transfer it to reduce the cost of their bachelors degree at a typical four-year uni.


Exactly. I took a conversational German class at Oakton (the CC in the article). It's fully accredited, good for transfer to any decent school in the country. Many of the profs there are adjuncts at Northwestern who do it for extra money. They teach the same courses at both schools, just one costs $15,000, the other costs $133.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I got a weed to grow off a chia pet when I was a teen. I definitely got paranoid as hell and flushed it when it was like three inches high -_-
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Upstairs in the MBIO/Botany building, past the electron microscope there is an unlocked growroom and a locked growroom...

Boomer Sooner.
 
Gustopia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dude. I totally aced this elective in Chicago in the mid 90s. Only had to buy one text book, a few pounds of soil and some lights [Fark user image image 425x566]


I bet your weed sucked. Just saying. It's hard to do well.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Disco with books.

13th grade.

High school with ashtrays.


I got my AA at a community college.  I can make jokes.


/Not Alcoholics Anonymous.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It just struck me that the more states legalize and/or decriminalize pot, the less you hear about "all the benefits of growing hemp - making paper and clothes and industrial products" and stuff out of it.  It's like they were really only concerned with the pot angle after all....


Or it could be because those benefits have been realized and the global hemp market has now been established.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kindms: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Dude. I totally aced this elective in Chicago in the mid 90s. Only had to buy one text book, a few pounds of soil and some lights [Fark user image image 425x566]

Heh.  I just opened that book for the first time in over 20 years. My notes indicate I learned more about chemistry from that book than I did from any high school or university class [Fark user image 425x566]

LOL.

Sucks you had a run in with spider mites though.


Hah. Yeah. I totally don't remember that part. But there it is. Plus balancing light blue/red output and soil ph. I guess
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: I'm way out in western KS, closer to Denver than Topeka.

We get some Colorado kids on campus wanting to learn greenhouse operations and hydroponics.
We honestly do not care.  We can't have weed on campus, but the Ag instructors will teach them how to grow plants with very similar requirements.


Really tall tomato plants
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: Bennie Crabtree: Niagra College in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been doing it for years. Go the Niagara where there are standards, instead of some weird-ass for-profit shiatshow in the USA.

"Community college" means public college not for-profit.  It's just a small state school that probably offers 2 year associates degrees and certificates instead of 4 year bachelors degrees -- technical programs too. Sometimes people call them junior colleges, since people will do a couple years of core coursework then transfer it to reduce the cost of their bachelors degree at a typical four-year uni.


I'll cut the op some slack.  There is more difference in terminology in US and Canadian education that you might think.
 
