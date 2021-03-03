 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Not making eye contact with a cop at a bar? That's an arrestin'   (newsweek.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope she sues that department into the poor house.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In a Tuesday court hearing, 61-year-old Senior Constable Mark Follington said he noticed 25-year-old Anya Bradford's lack of eye contact while she sat in the VIP area of a bar and gaming lounge at the Railway Hotel in Liverpool, South Sydney. He said that in his experience, people who avoid eye contact often have warrants out for their arrest.

She musta' been doing something wrong.  I just knew it.

ACAB.  Every. F*cking. Last. One.
 
acouvis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was her mistake. Not looking the cop in the eye as she told him to fark off for bothering her for no reason.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It is hard for me to keep eye contact, my Asperger's has a lot to do with that.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
His punishment should be to have one of his eyes surgically removed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Which eye?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crypto Dentist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Read about this story this morning. Cop also said the woman shoved him, beginning the altercation; video evidence shows nothing of the sort.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The two take-a-ways I see in the article that the police will NEVER  address, is one, the lying officer is 61. That's a lot of time to be a cop to be making a "discrepancy" which is actually just a flat out lie. How long and how many cases has this guy lied on?

The second is that the department decided that this guy is the perfect role model to be training probies.

ACAB
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*Reads the cop's version of events*
I'm surprised cops can still bear children, considering they can take a knee to the groin in supposedly every arrest they make. Their stun gun could use some replacement, too, seeing as how perps keep smashing them with their face.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And if she HAD looked him in the eye, that would have been an "aggressive overture" or some other bullshiat phrase, and would have ended with the same results. ACAB.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are Australian police able to demand ID for no reason?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farking pigs. Buncha lying corrupt assholes.

#ACAB
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. Now I hope they enjoy their three weeks of vacation.

/I swear, it just keeps getting harder and harder to say that there are good cops out there
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nice to know cops in other countries are assholes just as much as they are here in the US.

No, wait: that's not nice to know.  That' actually really depressing.
 
bittermang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Refreshing to see a colony of criminals we're able to get some police oversight right, and the cop was charged. Let's see if it sticks.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been harassed by cops for making eye contact.  Is this one of those hemispheric things?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 minute ago  
eleanorfilmsby.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is like two officers giving conflicting orders and then when you follow one the other one arrests you for non-compliance
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not making eye contact with a cop Being a trans woman at a bar?  That's an arrestin'

Fixed that headline for you, subby.
 
