"I am happy." *ACK*
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
DaShredda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nice comments, trash.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okieboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dangit - done in 2
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
/ do we have all the bases covered now?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Goddammit.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Nice comments, trash.



Thank you for your valuable contribution.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
H31N0US
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's some heavy shiat right there.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good, the right to die is a basic human right. Nobody should be able to force you to live with things like MS, Parkinsons, painful cancers, or Alzheimer's if you don't want to. So long as you make the decision of your own free will while you are of sound mind then it is immoral to force you to continue to live, it is in fact torture and imprisonment without a crime.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wouldn't want to live like that. Forcing someone to live in that condition is evil.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Further, they allowed her to choose the method of death which is to be buried under three tons of uncut Peruvian marching powder.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If an adult of sound mind with no job and no dependents wants to end their own life peacefully, on their own terms, without inconveniencing anyone else...f*ckin' let 'em.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DaShredda: Nice comments, trash.


I'm happy for the woman's victory in her fight for dignity and personal rights.

Ack!!

Sorry, something stuck in my throat.
 
yms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Urinals - Ack Ack Ack Ack
Youtube kAFKRNr7g1E
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Peruvian flake, please.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: [Fark user image 500x350]

/ do we have all the bases covered now?


You oughta know by now.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ACK

/obscure?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Heamer: If an adult of sound mind with no job and no dependents wants to end their own life peacefully, on their own terms, without inconveniencing anyone else...f*ckin' let 'em.


I understand where you're coming from, but outside of dependents, those are some weird qualifiers. Should your boss really get a veto? Or your cell phone provider, who will surely be inconvenienced by the loss of income?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ssaoi: [Fark user image 425x297]


Was totally expecting TFA to be a Cathy reference.
 
