(Yahoo)   A man in Vietnam spends 400 million dongs on plastic surgery after being told he was too ugly to hire. Heh, dongs   (malaysia.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Plastic surgery, Reconstructive surgery, Blepharoplasty, Chin augmentation, Rhinoplasty, Lip enhancement, Microsurgery, Cosmetics  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's almost half a Brazilian dongs
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I used to have one đồng on my desk but now I can't find it.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
James May - My dongs gonna be all soggy
Youtube 6OGh_qNtn3c
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dongs All Over The World - SNL
Youtube 2zdcNWdCGEs
 
OldJames
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is a picture of the dickship from ATHF allowed?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So he went from what would basically be average Vietnamese to kpop?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ok, I get it, but John Cusack?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only 70,000RM's though.  So, you know. Whatever the f*ck an RM is.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His after picture looks like a Photoshop pic where too many filters and adjustments were used.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After visiting the money exchange in Ho Chi Minh city I commented:

"For once in my life I've got more Dong than I know what to do with!"

I refrained from asking if anyone wanted to see my megadong.

Best part was the one person at the table who didn't get it...
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skinink: His after picture looks like a Photoshop pic where too many filters and adjustments were used.


Are we sure which picture is which? I don't see either one being an improvement over the other...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
shiatty reason to have to undergo surgery, but at least it worked out better for him than for most people. Usually when people get a lot of plastic surgery they end up looking worse than before the surgery, I think he actually did come out looking better, so kudos to his surgeon. Still sucks he felt like he had to.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Still gonna have ugly kids.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You'd think after all that he'd get a decent haircut.  In fact I'd have started with that.
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That... is not a natural colour.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Has anyone pointed out that "dong" is a slang term for "penis"?
 
interesting times
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is that like $40 U.S. ?
 
freetomato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How did they get his eyes to be closer together?  I can see shaving down the bridge of the nose, maybe working on the eyelids but it looks like his eyeballs were physically relocated to be about a half inch closer together.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he was shooting for a mix of KD Lang and Harry potter on Miami Vice then money well spent.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

freetomato: How did they get his eyes to be closer together?  I can see shaving down the bridge of the nose, maybe working on the eyelids but it looks like his eyeballs were physically relocated to be about a half inch closer together.


Its complicated.

You have to put them on a semi and get a police escort and you cant go under any low bridges.
 
freetomato
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: freetomato: How did they get his eyes to be closer together?  I can see shaving down the bridge of the nose, maybe working on the eyelids but it looks like his eyeballs were physically relocated to be about a half inch closer together.

Its complicated.

You have to put them on a semi and get a police escort and you cant go under any low bridges.


How does that affect his peripheral vision?  It was probably pretty good before the surgery.
 
JesseL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The lack of Sixteen Candles references makes me sad.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldJames: Is a picture of the dickship from ATHF allowed?


It wasn't really allowed on ATHF in the first place.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freetomato: dothemath: freetomato: How did they get his eyes to be closer together?  I can see shaving down the bridge of the nose, maybe working on the eyelids but it looks like his eyeballs were physically relocated to be about a half inch closer together.

Its complicated.

You have to put them on a semi and get a police escort and you cant go under any low bridges.

How does that affect his peripheral vision?  It was probably pretty good before the surgery.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Okay, the mustache was a little silly-looking but, I don't know, I don't think he was an ugly dude.

Poor guy
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had a boss who's last name is Dong.

The jokes just write themselves sometimes.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

interesting times: Is that like $40 U.S. ?


$17,000+
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I used to have one đồng on my desk but now I can't find it.


Okay, Mr. Toobin.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, only about $17K to go from that "before" to that "after"?  I need to look into the cost of airfare to Vietnam.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Blue Dong? So Dr. Manhattan did win the war, didn't he?
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: So, only about $17K to go from that "before" to that "after"?  I need to look into the cost of airfare to Vietnam.


Vietnam and Thailand aren't *only* for sex tourism... They're also huge destinations for high-quality cosmetic surgery and dentistry.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow, the racism of that plastic surgery. White teaching hostpials have got to stop training plastic surgeons to mutilate the world to look like them.
 
