(Guardian)   It's not very smart to post a pic of a monkey on social media underneath the pic of a black man - especially if you're a cop. Wait, I'm pretty sure I have a meme for this. Hang on   (theguardian.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I always wondered where that was from!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlashHarry: I always wondered where that was from!


It's not from racist cops.  Pretty sure it's a British TV show.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how the Guardian can track who has an account, but can't track who has donated.  I won't donate again, because it doesn't stop the dunning messages.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it wasn't dicks out for Harambe.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Weird how the Guardian can track who has an account, but can't track who has donated.  I won't donate again, because it doesn't stop the dunning messages.


Really? I was thinking this year I would actually do the donation. But if I'm going to keep seeing the message. . .
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NearCanuck: natazha: Weird how the Guardian can track who has an account, but can't track who has donated.  I won't donate again, because it doesn't stop the dunning messages.

Really? I was thinking this year I would actually do the donation. But if I'm going to keep seeing the message. . .


It will be a cold day in hell before I donate to support that trust funded idiot Monbiot.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't steal your fish, if she ain't a bish
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.


True story.  Not just you...
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.


Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: Weird how the Guardian can track who has an account, but can't track who has donated.  I won't donate again, because it doesn't stop the dunning messages.


Perhaps since you donated they're doubling down?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this say the dept is racist or that no one wants to be a constable in Cambridgeshirebergsvilleton and they have a hard time hiring eligible replacements?

Either way, livestreams incoming.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the one who shared the monkey image should be fired. Prosecution might be going too far, but you don't want someone who is demonstrably racist doing any policing.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.


Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.

Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.


Give it a rest.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.

Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.


You're right that they look nothing alike, but some people are really bad at judging the similarity of faces without being racist. I have a friend who constantly makes comparisons between celebrities who have virtually no resemblance.
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Noah_Tall: LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.

Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.

You're right that they look nothing alike, but some people are really bad at judging the similarity of faces without being racist. I have a friend who constantly makes comparisons between celebrities who have virtually no resemblance.


I have a hard time with Mexicans and native South Americans. It doesn't make me racist, it just means I'm not familiar with the intricacies of their faces.

I don't think people would be so quick to call people out if they wantedto get along with people. If you want peace among people, it can't be superficial over-sensitive, reactionary outbursts. That's not going to accomplish much.

Oh hey look I have a beer in the fridge. Definitely running away from this thread after this one.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What if it's a really cool monkey?
png.pngtree.comView Full Size

And that person really likes monkeys
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What if it's that smoking orangutan in Indonesia?
Indonesian orangutan smokes a cigarette thrown by zoo visitor - BBC News
Youtube eF6xanEw0BM
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: I have a hard time with Mexicans and native South Americans. It doesn't make me racist, it just means I'm not familiar with the intricacies of their faces.


In law school, EVERYBODY was white. Now I've spent most of my life among white folks, but there were like 20 people who were not. I've never seen so many white people in the same place on a regular basis. It was... awkward. A lot of those farkers looked the same. A LOT. I definitely called some white people by the wrong name multiple times.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.

Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.


You're just looking to stir shiat up when it isn't warranted.  You're the one with the problem.
I simply admitted that I thought it was Eddie Murphy all this time and you have to spew your unnecessary garbage.  Grow the fark up.
I didn't say, "oh I thought that was just any ol' random person of color".
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.


It's worse than that.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.

Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.


Seconded.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: Noah_Tall: LarryDan43: C18H27NO3: I feel dumber now.  Whenever I saw that meme I thought it was Eddie Murphy.

Same, although technically we are slightly smarter.

Wow. I always thought that "They all look the same to me." Was just a meme and yet there are three of you. Other than the same mustache that guy looks nothing like Murphy.

Seconded.


Although thinking more on it, maybe they're all just younger than me and haven't seen Eddie and his work over and over.

/and over.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

