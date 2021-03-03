 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   4 in 10 students in the Netherlands using more alcohol, drugs since the beginning of the pandemic. The other 6 didn't know the responses were anonymous   (nltimes.nl) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dutch boys are known for huffing paint.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The biggest outcome from this pandemic is going to be felt in the toll of what happened to the most vulnerable kids.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never trusted the "anonymous" drug and alcohol questionnaires in high school either.

If they ever digitize them all and are able to run them through handwriting analysis programs, I'm 100% certain the record will show I never smoked pot or drank alcohol in high school.

/Might come in handy if I ever run for president.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2 out of 5 fakers know how to reduce fractions.
Subby is obviously one of the other three.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I should buy some drugs."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PvtStash: 2 out of 5 fakers know how to reduce fractions.
Subby is obviously one of the other three.


...But I was told there'd be no math...
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Always have to assume one half exaggerating by 100% more than they're doing and the other half exaggerating by 100% less depending on intelligence.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Always have to assume one half exaggerating by 100% more than they're doing and the other half exaggerating by 100% less depending on intelligence.


One of the local news websites used to have a question/survey before you could read some articles.

I never bothered reading them and just clicked a box here or there as quick as I could to get to the article.  For some of them you had to type in an answer.

They stopped doing it a while back, can't imagine why...

/lame story bro
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At first I read that as Neanderthals.

/Thanks Joe Biden.
//Neanderthal thinking.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: At first I read that as Neanderthals.

/Thanks Joe Biden.
//Neanderthal thinking.


Poor Neanderthals never got to enjoy beer.  :(
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: At first I read that as Neanderthals.

/Thanks Joe Biden.
//Neanderthal thinking.


Neanderthal were a whole lot more on the ball than those guys

https://time.com/5904203/neanderthals​-​myths/
 
Doo Doo Brown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But doesn't this mean that 6 in 10 are using the same or less amount?  That sounds like a positive to me.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheFoz: jokerscrowbar: Always have to assume one half exaggerating by 100% more than they're doing and the other half exaggerating by 100% less depending on intelligence.

One of the local news websites used to have a question/survey before you could read some articles.

I never bothered reading them and just clicked a box here or there as quick as I could to get to the article.  For some of them you had to type in an answer.

They stopped doing it a while back, can't imagine why...

/lame story bro


Yeah I always tick answer C. On those.
Wife still hasn't caught on that I always answer her Cosmo,fb surveys and which dress questions by always picking the 3rd one.  We have our National Census coming this month   I will probably end up as young,  gifted and black on that.
 
