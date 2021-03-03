 Skip to content
Posted for your enjoyment, a line-by-line transcript of the epic verbal beatdown administered by Justice Elena Kagan to a Republican lawyer trying to strip minorities of their voting rights
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Listening to (or reading) Republicans try to justify their racist, disenfranchising bullshiat is frustrating and infuriating, because of the stupidity and gullibility it assumes of the listener, yet listening to a justice comprehensively tear the argument apart and show the rep that she's not having one little bit of that reeking crock is incredibly satisfying.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Release the Kagan!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are racist shiat stains on the face of humanity.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm all in favor of making protofascists try and justify their protofascism, especially if it's on official record. But will it matter?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Elena Kagan Dismantled a Republican Lawyer and Might Have Saved Voting Rights Act in the Process


Oh my sweet summer child.  This is just political theater.  No one on the right cares about logic or fairness.  It's all about winning.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What makes her think Blacks aren't welcome at country clubs? That's the whole reason there is a staff entrance in the back.

/not a serious comment
 
gyruss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apparently getting seated on the supreme court means you can get away with murder.

/Did i do the Twitter meme right?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have some hope of a 6-3 decision in favor of the VRA.  Some, as in a pinch.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cool, an epic beatdown. that'll muster 2 votes. fix the court
 
patrick767
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The far right wing justices won't give a shiat about this "verbal beatdown" when they gut what's left of the VRA.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great.

Love it.

It doesn't matter because the right has a stranglehold on the highest court of the land. Celebrating her beatdown is just tilting at windmills.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully she threw in some sarcastic clapping at the end, too.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Beatdown? More of a Curly-esque "poink" in the eye
 
pueblonative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They gut it Pelosi needs to attach a new VRA to a bill expanding the court by 3 and reassigning Trumper judges so they can rule on anything other than a chicken coop in Buttfark, Kansas
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I read the article. Could someone show the evisceration part for me? Because none of these things would give a conservative even two seconds of pause. There is no one on the conservative side who would have a problem with any of Kagan's hypotheticals, including the conservative majority on the Court.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter.  The "originalists" who "just call balls and strikes" are well aware that too many of the wrong people are voting and they're going to put a stop to it.
 
debug
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People can we stop saying republicans, please. These are Americans, people who are supposed to want others to have the same freedoms as them, you take the  gravitus of what your fellow Americans are doing by just writing them off as republicans.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In what stretch of the imagination does a hypothetical straw man mean a dismantling of the original argument? Save your golf claps for a real argument and don't be so controlled by a tagline that doesn't match the subject.
 
thamike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bittermang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This encapsulates the problem with the Fake News branded Extreme Liberals.

Someone on your side lays an epic smackdown, a clap back, a mic drop, or whatever you call it in your head while you're jacking off over it. You crow about how superior you are, and act like you won everything via one well voiced bit of snark.

And that's all that ever happens. Nothing changes. You still lose. And we move on next week to the next legendary epic amazeballs defiant response, rinse, repeat.

Get over sucking your own and each other's dicks every time one of you opens your stupid mouth, and you might get some legislation done. Maybe even get back to winning and holding seats like you used to, before a fart breathing orange ass mouth became president.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"these are all hypotheticals that have never existed in the real world"

I can spin all sorts of hypotheticals to make almost *ANYTHING* look bad.   But the truth of the matter is this:

https://www.archives.gov/founding-doc​s​/constitution-transcript

Article. I.
...
Section. 4.
The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

The Congress shall assemble at least once in every Year, and such Meeting shall be on the first Monday in December, unless they shall by Law appoint a different Day.


That seems pretty clear to me.  The states do have the power to determine the "time, place, and manner" of where they hold their elections, but Congress can alter those regulations (except for the places of choosing Senators, which was superseded by the 17th Amendment, making it fall under direct election and thus Congress can modify state laws on that).

If Arizona tried any of those strawmen that Kagan assembled (and that's what they are, they've *NEVER* been done before), Congress can simply over-ride it.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bittermang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hero tag.

farking stupid.

Acting like you already won is part of how Hillary lost. I vividly recall the shock when you guys went from shopping for Supreme Court noms, to "What do you mean she lost??!!"

And you haven't learned a single farking thing since. Not one.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thamike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

