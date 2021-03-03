 Skip to content
 
Come watch SpaceX try to not blow up another test rocket. Today the SN10 will attempt to land itself without going boom. Launch window opens 11 AM EST ish
857 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 Mar 2021 at 10:32 AM



inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck , we're all counting on you
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its gonna go boom
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom


gotta love a bit of boom!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things are spectacular.

I like watching "German Benedict Cumberbatch" because he is very technical and very enthusiastic.

SpaceX Starship SN10 High Altitude Test Flight Live Stream - Third Time's The Charm!
Youtube xR1wv0iUKSU
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These really look like the future to me. I can't wait for them to stick the landing on this one. I want to see humans on Mars before I die.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching elon musk's stupid rockets blow up is my kink.  Fingers crossed!
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so they using all three raptors on the flip this time?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!


Maybe not.  SN10 has been reprogrammed to light up *all three* Raptors during the landing attempt.

/Crossing my fingers...
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impatiently waiting for my Starlink dish. Normally I like explosions but I'm kinda hoping for a non-Michael Bay outcome.

/an opinion from the wrong side of the digital divide
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pointy end up flamey bit down is pretty solid life advice.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
German Benedict Cumberbatch's countdown clock is showing 9 minutes. So, right around 10:53am Eastern. But, he's usually wrong. Also, no signs of fueling.
 
Zenith
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!

Maybe not.  SN10 has been reprogrammed to light up *all three* Raptors during the landing attempt.

/Crossing my fingers...


Well for me
Plan A : get that landing
Plan B : enjoy the explosion
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The scary ones are the ones that don't fail during testing.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zenith: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!

Maybe not.  SN10 has been reprogrammed to light up *all three* Raptors during the landing attempt.

/Crossing my fingers...

Well for me
Plan A : get that landing
Plan B : enjoy the explosion


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: These really look like the future to me. I can't wait for them to stick the landing on this one. I want to see humans on Mars before I die.


I don't know.  They've got that 1930's Flash Gordon kind of vibe to me.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Still, I'd like to see a successful test.


One of the neat things about SpaceX is that they test, rapidly assimilate the lessons from any failures, and test again.  That's how they've made so much progress over the short span of 19 years they've been in business.

Sure, the CEO is a dick, but dicks get things done.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Destructor: German Benedict Cumberbatch's countdown clock is showing 9 minutes. So, right around 10:53am Eastern. But, he's usually wrong. Also, no signs of fueling.


That was the "inside info" that most reported, but with known activities before launch, odds are much against that time.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Somebody gonna yell, "HANG FIRE!!" after it lands?
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AtomPeepers: These really look like the future to me. I can't wait for them to stick the landing on this one. I want to see humans on Mars before I die.

I don't know. They've got that 1930's Flash Gordon kind of vibe to me.


It looks more like a Squid head. Maybe the 'SN' designation is for "Squid neck"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: dittybopper: AtomPeepers: These really look like the future to me. I can't wait for them to stick the landing on this one. I want to see humans on Mars before I die.

I don't know. They've got that 1930's Flash Gordon kind of vibe to me.

It looks more like a Squid head. Maybe the 'SN' designation is for "Squid neck"


media.vlipsy.comView Full Size


Congratulations, Elon.   It's a squid.
 
Zenith
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

virulent_loser: Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


no Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator in there fella
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Launch it Elon!!!
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they haven't rolled out SN11 to torment it like they did when SN9 went up, with SN10 watching the carnage unfold. I wonder what sort of inner monologue SN10 is having right now.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Zenith: virulent_loser: Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

no Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator in there fella


Sure there is!  It's called 'The FTS' (Flight Termination System)!
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zenith: so they using all three raptors on the flip this time?


Probably. We're not being told.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha - just noticed the "Pointy End Up, Flamey End Down" text.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We deserve a Texas Tag
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Zenith: virulent_loser: Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

no Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator in there fella

Sure there is!  It's called 'The FTS' (Flight Termination System)!


just don't forget the cover sheet on your FTS report.
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Zenith: virulent_loser: Zenith: Concrete Donkey: Its gonna go boom

gotta love a bit of boom!

[Fark user image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

no Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator in there fella


in space, no one can hear you Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulate.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like much is happening. I'd really like to see this but I gotta head out in about 45 minutes.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
steamcdn-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Zenith: so they using all three raptors on the flip this time?

Probably. We're not being told.


Yes we are.  I read an article announcing it last night.  All three are being lit up for the landing attempt.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Doesn't look like much is happening. I'd really like to see this but I gotta head out in about 45 minutes.


in both previous attempts they didn't launch until late in the afternoon EST.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least the commentator has a sense of humor.  "Let's go back to the pad to watch...nothing!  Okay, then...well, let's look at some comments."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How long until over-caffeinated streamer guy shuts up and they actually get into something approaching a traditional countdown?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

khitsicker: abhorrent1: Doesn't look like much is happening. I'd really like to see this but I gotta head out in about 45 minutes.

in both previous attempts they didn't launch until late in the afternoon EST.


Cool. I'll only be gone a couple of hours, maybe I can still see it live.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zenith: so they using all three raptors on the flip this time?


Maybe firing sooner?  I get they want to maximize efficiency but they do know they can drop the landing burn for future tests adjusted from what worked?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not so much now, but a while back, it seemed like every freakin' article about Starship went out of its way to note that it was designed to look like 'Tintin's Moon Rocket'.

Now, I'm definitely a Tintin fan, but to me, I just don't see it.

Tintin's Moon Rocket:

Fark user imageView Full Size


To me, Starship -

Fark user imageView Full Size


- looks more like Fireball XL-5 than it does to Tintin -

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe not a *lot* closer resemblance there, but still...
 
