(Deseret News)   Man charged with possession of explosive parts, aggravated assault, possession of body armor and drugs - claims he was just trying to fix his Pinto   (deseret.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why is "possession of body armor" a crime?

'Well we didn't find any drugs but he did have a skate helmet and some knee pads...'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fix his Pinto? Someone help me out with that reference please? I will get off your lawn, too.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the hatred of all cops amongst a section of Farkers, I have to ask: what was his Fark handle?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why is "possession of body armor" a crime?

'Well we didn't find any drugs but he did have a skate helmet and some knee pads...'


It wasn't the posession, it was the part where he stole it from the cops.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting to the part of TFA where he also had a meth pipe was probably the least surprising thing ever.

/meth: not even once
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns,drugs, explosives...

Many years ago I owned a Pinto, and that sounds like an appropriate repair kit
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Fix his Pinto? Someone help me out with that reference please? I will get off your lawn, too.


Ford Pintos had a problem that when rear-ended, a piece of the thingamyjig in back could and sometimes did, pierce the gas tank and create a very burn-y situation.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Dallas Rowley, 37

We need to just automatically jail everyone with three names.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Fix his Pinto? Someone help me out with that reference please? I will get off your lawn, too.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
explosive parts

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Michael Dallas Rowley, 37

We need to just automatically jail everyone with three names.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_iacovone: kdawg7736: Fix his Pinto? Someone help me out with that reference please? I will get off your lawn, too.

[i.gifer.com image 450x251] [View Full Size image _x_]


We gotta hand it to the Germans, they make great cars!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: explosive parts

[Fark user image 850x531]


She was really on her way to Oscar territory before all that #me too business, wasnt she?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if video game power-ups were real, like eating a mushroom turns you into a giant super warrior or eating a flower makes you blast out fireballs. I wonder how the government will regulate those.

"You are not allowed to those... only the people who kill for us are."
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...a bedroom closet that had a "hidden doorway to access the subfloor crawl space,"
--- guess it wasn't all that well hidden now was it?!!
 
Chocobo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
raw marijuana eh?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why is "possession of body armor" a crime?

'Well we didn't find any drugs but he did have a skate helmet and some knee pads...'


It was stolen.

But even if it wasn't, may have still been illegal for him to possess under federal law:

18 U.S. Code § 931.Prohibition on purchase, ownership, or possession of body armor by violent felons

(a)In General.-Except as provided in subsection (b), it shall be unlawful for a person to purchase, own, or possess body armor, if that person has been convicted of a felony that is-
(1)a crime of violence (as defined in section 16); or
(2)an offense under State law that would constitute a crime of violence under paragraph (1) if it occurred within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.
(b)Affirmative Defense.-
(1)In general.-It shall be an affirmative defense under this section that-
(A)the defendant obtained prior written certification from his or her employer that the defendant's purchase, use, or possession of body armor was necessary for the safe performance of lawful business activity; and
(B)the use and possession by the defendant were limited to the course of such performance.
(2)Employer.-
In this subsection, the term "employer" means any other individual employed by the defendant's business that supervises defendant's activity. If that defendant has no supervisor, prior written certification is acceptable from any other employee of the business.


I actually think that law violates the core right of self-defense in the Second Amendment.

Body armor is strictly passive defense.  The only thing it does is protect the areas that it covers from bullets that it is rated to stop.  My wearing body armor by itself can not do any harm to you or others, ever.

And yes, body armor is covered under the definition of "arms" in the Second Amendment:

Before addressing the verbs "keep" and "bear," we interpret their object: "Arms." The 18th-century meaning is no different from the meaning today. The 1773 edition of Samuel Johnson's dictionary defined "arms" as "weapons of offence, or armour of defence." 1 Dictionary of the English Language 107 (4th ed.) (hereinafter Johnson). Timothy Cunningham's important 1771 legal dictionary defined "arms" as "any thing that a man wears for his defence, or takes into his hands, or useth in wrath to cast at or strike another." 1 A New and Complete Law Dictionary (1771); see also N. Webster, American Dictionary of the English Language (1828) (reprinted 1989) (hereinafter Webster) (similar).
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA v. HELLER (No. 07-290)
478 F. 3d 370, affirmed.

And yes, self-defense is one of the core rights protected by the Second Amendment:

We must also address the District's requirement (as applied to respondent's handgun) that firearms in the home be rendered and kept inoperable at all times. This makes it impossible for citizens to use them for the core lawful purpose of self-defense and is hence unconstitutional.

Now, I'm OK with a law making it illegal to *WEAR* body armor while committing a violent felony.  That's no different than making it illegal to use a gun to commit a violent felony.

But a former violent felon can't wear body armor, who may well have a much greater need for it than you or I because of past conflicts, can't wear it while picking up their kids at school or going grocery shopping, or even wearing it in their home?

That just doesn't seem right to me.

The unfortunate thing is that anyone who challenges that law is going to be inherently an unpleasant character.  So it's likely to stand unless you get some reformed gang-banger who has now become a respected preacher or something.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: kdawg7736: Fix his Pinto? Someone help me out with that reference please? I will get off your lawn, too.

Ford Pintos had a problem that when rear-ended, a piece of the thingamyjig in back could and sometimes did, pierce the gas tank and create a very burn-y situation.


Except that issue was *WAY* overblown.

Pintos were no more dangerous than other cars in the same class, and actually safer than a number of others.  I'm looking at you Datsun and Volkswagen......

http://www.perishablepundit.com/docs/​T​he_Myth_of_the_Ford_Pinto_Case.pdf
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Why is "possession of body armor" a crime?

'Well we didn't find any drugs but he did have a skate helmet and some knee pads...'


There's so many laws out there that just criminalize existence.  Simply being born puts you at odds with nudity laws and it gets complicated from there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Billy Liar: kdawg7736: Fix his Pinto? Someone help me out with that reference please? I will get off your lawn, too.

Ford Pintos had a problem that when rear-ended, a piece of the thingamyjig in back could and sometimes did, pierce the gas tank and create a very burn-y situation.

Except that issue was *WAY* overblown.

Pintos were no more dangerous than other cars in the same class, and actually safer than a number of others.  I'm looking at you Datsun and Volkswagen......

http://www.perishablepundit.com/docs/T​he_Myth_of_the_Ford_Pinto_Case.pdf


But like in a lot of things, they got the first/most attention, so it got tagged as a "Pinto Problem".   If you described the same thing in another car, you'd most likely get a response of "Oh, like the Pinto..."  Not because it's any more prevalent, but the media jumped on it first.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh.  When I had a Pinto, the only things I needed to repair it were some coat hangars and duct tape.

/dnrtfa
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Monty_Zoncolan: Why is "possession of body armor" a crime?

'Well we didn't find any drugs but he did have a skate helmet and some knee pads...'

There's so many laws out there that just criminalize existence.  Simply being born puts you at odds with nudity laws and it gets complicated from there.


This one's just a badly written headline; owning body armor isn't illegal anywhere in the US, but taking stuff from cops is illegal in all 50 states. The EU and Japan have a different opinion, and civilian ownership of ballistic armor is prohibited on the grounds that only someone planning to do something seriously illegal worries that much about getting shot. Which is fairly true, in those places.
 
