 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   "Around 8:30 a.m., a proctor discovered what turned out to be a pipe bomb and a homemade gun, known as a zip gun, at the northeast corner of Ethel I. Baker Elementary" Another day another ... wait, a zip gun? What is this, the 50's?   (latimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica, Improvised explosive device, Police, pipe bomb, elementary school, homemade gun, bomb squad, law enforcement, Sacramento City Unified School District  
•       •       •

301 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 11:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Call it an assault pipe, just like everyone else does.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I call it a Southern Dandy, like all Canadians do
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think its good that kids are into arts and crafts.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Zip guns are still popular with people convicted of felonies in blue states like California and New York.  It turns out that when you have good gun laws, it makes it really hard for felons to get firearms.

I've seen gunservatives argue that the existence of such weapons makes gun control pointless, but I would point out that it is really hard to carry out a mass shooting with a home made pipe pistol that either constantly jams, or has to be reloaded between each shot.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd have to vandalize a classic car to make a zip gun out of its radio antenna.
Which is the more serious crime?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Zip guns are still popular with people convicted of felonies in blue states like California and New York.  It turns out that when you have good gun laws, it makes it really hard for felons to get firearms.

I've seen gunservatives argue that the existence of such weapons makes gun control pointless, but I would point out that it is really hard to carry out a mass shooting with a home made pipe pistol that either constantly jams, or has to be reloaded between each shot.


That's crazy talk. If we can't prevent all violent crimes, then we shouldn't bother trying to prevent any violent crimes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Zip guns are like playing Russian roulette while riding an actual roulette wheel.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Zip guns are still popular with people convicted of felonies in blue states like California and New York.  It turns out that when you have good gun laws, it makes it really hard for felons to get firearms.

I've seen gunservatives argue that the existence of such weapons makes gun control pointless, but I would point out that it is really hard to carry out a mass shooting with a home made pipe pistol that either constantly jams, or has to be reloaded between each shot.


Near-total prohibition certainly worked for Mexico.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Zip guns are still popular with people convicted of felonies in blue states like California and New York.  It turns out that when you have good gun laws, it makes it really hard for felons to get firearms.

I've seen gunservatives argue that the existence of such weapons makes gun control pointless, but I would point out that it is really hard to carry out a mass shooting with a home made pipe pistol that either constantly jams, or has to be reloaded between each shot.


This post killed 5 bald eagles.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can take my zip gun from my cold dead hands.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 480x492]


Who the hell is that guy, The Joker?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't look, Ethel!
 
JesseL
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Zip guns are still popular with people convicted of felonies in blue states like California and New York.  It turns out that when you have good gun laws, it makes it really hard for felons to get firearms.

I've seen gunservatives argue that the existence of such weapons makes gun control pointless, but I would point out that it is really hard to carry out a mass shooting with a home made pipe pistol that either constantly jams, or has to be reloaded between each shot.


Guns are a lot like drugs. Crappy ones can be made by virtually anyone (huffing paint | zip guns), and better ones are only a little more difficult but spectacularly profitable (methamphetamine | Mac or Sten clones).

I wouldn't say gun control is pointless, but gun violence is more a symptom of social problems than a root cause.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CarnySaur: Don't look, Ethel!


Too late. She'd already been unzipped.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.