 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 17)   Mind if I bum 100 cigarettes? Need to get vaccinated   (cbs17.com) divider line
32
    More: Murica, Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina, United States, U.S. state, Vaccination, South Carolina, Vaccine, definition of long-term care  
•       •       •

810 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 11:05 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicotine addiction is nothing to be envious of, and it's not just an American phenomenon.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thats how i got mine :/
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buck a dart.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So you just say you used to smoke, and you get an injection?

I'm sure that won't get abused.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Smokes, let's go.
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Buck a dart.


I'd have a dart.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Buck a dart.


What about the grill marks?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Smokes, let's go.


Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
RussianPooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Nicotine addiction is nothing to be envious of, and it's not just an American phenomenon.


It's not event primarily an American phenomenon. My Indian coworkers all smoke like chimneys, and from what they tell me that's pretty normal over there. Japan, too.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So you just say you used to smoke, and you get an injection?

I'm sure that won't get abused.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blahpers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are folks getting vaccinated?  Yes?  Awesome.  Not gonna cry over whether a smoker gets to go before me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And people laughed at me for insisting on keeping, individually vacuum sealing, and cataloging all my butts. I have receipts.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New Jersey opened up for smokers in January. I think the idea is to always have more demand than supply so no vaccine is sitting on a shelf at a pharmacy somewhere. A friend was telling me that his girlfriend is a nurse that is still looking to get her first shot while many work-at-home people are getting theirs.  But that's probably a case of her passively waiting for someone to come to her with a shot while everyone else is running 6 websites in browser tabs and refreshing until an appointment comes through.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How could they check?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blahpers: Are folks getting vaccinated?  Yes?  Awesome.  Not gonna cry over whether a smoker gets to go before me.


This. Having the right people get vaccinated would be great, but having enough people get vaccinated is okay too.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
do blunts count?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm buying my way to the front of the line by greasing palms with sweet sweet Camel Cash.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Got my shots quickly last month in Louisiana because of my high BMI.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How could they check?


In North Carolina? Time was, if you were in NC and 7th grade or later, you've already redeemed your Marlboro points for a kick-ass buckle or better.
 
vdrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only 100?  That's only 4 days worth...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I accidently took a drink of one of my boyfriend's dip spit.  Does that count for something?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Lambskincoat: Nicotine addiction is nothing to be envious of, and it's not just an American phenomenon.

It's not event primarily an American phenomenon. My Indian coworkers all smoke like chimneys, and from what they tell me that's pretty normal over there. Japan, too.


Japan is fascinating.

One one hand, you have outdoor smoking spaces because it is considered rude to expose other people on the street to smoke.

On the other hand, a lot of restaurants and izakayas allow smoking indoors freely. (Honestly, it ruins the sensory experience for non smokers, and is really bad for people like me who are allergic...can't enjoy food when your airways is closing up)

I heard that they were working on the former in anticipation of the Olympics, but I hope there are a few more dining options next time I visit.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How could they check?


Just look at my fingers, bro. Could get one, but don't want to drive an hour for it. Go in for a procedure next month, figure they'll have one for me then. On a silk pillow with my name on it in gold leaf.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: Got my shots quickly last month in Louisiana because of my high BMI.


You sound vax.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: Got my shots quickly last month in Louisiana because of my high BMI.


To get to the front of the line in Louisiana due to high BMI is impressive.  Way to go big guy.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
High risk is high risk.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How could they check?


They make you smoke the whole pack at once while your disappointed parents watch.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In NC you smoke that many before you leave the hospital after birth.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I accidently took a drink of one of my boyfriend's dip spit.  Does that count for something?


It counts for ulcers.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: cowgirl toffee: I accidently took a drink of one of my boyfriend's dip spit.  Does that count for something?

It counts for ulcers.


It counted for the fact that I will no longer drink Pepsi.  *blech*
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.