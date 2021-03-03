 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   You can now take "mystery flights" to unknown destinations in Australia, presumably including Drop Bear Mountain, Shark Beach, and Spidertown   (bbc.com) divider line
    Qantas, Air New Zealand, Airline, Oneworld, Vaccine, full reopening of borders, Singapore Airlines, passenger numbers  
434 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 12:05 PM



mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfffttt. Eastern Airlines had this very same program back in the 1980's. And double secret mystery location for your bags!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds fun.  The closest I came to that was back in the day when this travel agency outfit would let you pick three destinations and three-time frames and they would come back with the cheapest flight they could get you at the last minute.  You could usually get international tickets for like $99.  It was good for freelancers or anyone with a flexible schedule.

This was pre-internet ticketing aggregators and when you could actually fly courier for next to nothing if you were willing to give up your luggage space, which I was.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, I drank a lot of beers and then I got on a plane and here I am in Koolungaboofo talkin' to a fella named Bruce.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could wind up in a bakery in Brussels, or a den in Bombay.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Seriously, this hotel is terrible! And why is 'Al Capone was here' written on the wall of my room?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet they're one way flights. IYKWIM
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons predicted it:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My luck, I'd end up in Kamloops.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to visit, and hey, the lights are on!
Tom Morello - The Lights Are On In Spidertown
Youtube 488CSBY4psY
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just be sure to hold up your end of the deal, when you land.
forum.sketchfab.comView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd visit Shark Mountain, but prob not Bear Beach.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a situation where the pilot starts guzzling beer right after takeoff and you don't land until he runs out of truckerbomb jugs to piss in?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nfsa.gov.auView Full Size


/being hungover embodied in movie form
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geekologie.comView Full Size
 
pwkpete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lurkey: I'd visit Shark Mountain, but prob not Bear Beach.


Is there a Cougar Town on the list? Might make it worthwhile to roll the dice
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pwkpete: Is there a Cougar Town on the list? Might make it worthwhile to roll the dice


Be sure to take the layover at Beaver City.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This sounds like something I might do between 19 and 26.

Not now, no way.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 480x319]


So close to learning to fly.
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

grokca: So close to learning to fly.


Oh they flew fine, it was the landing that screwed them up.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: pwkpete: Is there a Cougar Town on the list? Might make it worthwhile to roll the dice

Be sure to take the layover at Beaver City.


But stay away from Box Jelly beach
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can I upgrade my experience?  I'd like a gang of criminals to throw a burlap sack over my head, carry me away, and not remove the sack until I've reached my destination.  Surely there's an added fee for that?

/Beats going through TSA
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: steklo: pwkpete: Is there a Cougar Town on the list? Might make it worthwhile to roll the dice

Be sure to take the layover at Beaver City.

But stay away from Box Jelly beach


I spent a week at the Coastal Taipan Resort. First time I ever had a Venom Martini.

/jk, I've never been to Oz
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
somespacetobreathe.comView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Be sure to take the layover at Beaver City.


Oh yeah, I went down to Beaver City once. Place was unkempt, kind of dark. Lots of visitors, around the corner from a real shiathole. Nothing good to eat, there. More like a "go there, do your business, and leave" kind of place. Still, lots of folks go to great lengths to visit Beaver City, even if only for a few minutes.
 
You are Borg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No Choomah Island? Phhhfft, bunch of drugers.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There used to be a "surprise vacation" company that seemed pretty interesting.  You input your budget, whether international travel was ok and if so any countries or regions you want to exclude, parts of the US and world you're interested in, that kind of thing. Then they'd set you up with a series of envelopes to be opened at different times and a rough "you're leaving X date from X airline and will need X clothes".  You open the first envelope that has your tickets the day of, then open the next on the plane and it has your hotel & transportation info.  Next envelope was your itinerary, and so on.

Of course, that was when things were less chaotic.  They ranged from you road tripping up to multi-country tours.
 
