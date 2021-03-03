 Skip to content
(MyFlorida)   On this day 176 years ago, our favorite meme-able state was founded. Doesn't look a day over 150, though   (dos.myflorida.com) divider line
17
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But until air conditioning and railroads came around, it was just a pipe dream that one day half the state of New Jersey could one day fulfill their dreams of living in a mosquito-infested swamp until they died.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have grown tired of the use of "meme" in f*cking everything.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have grown tired of the use of "meme" in f*cking everything.


...wut you meme?
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Half of the founders of the state are still living there in a fancy retirement village in Boca.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
176 years of being a tick laden morass the moment you step off any kind of paved road or path.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have grown tired of the use of "meme" in f*cking everything.


It's almost as if memes themselves are a meme.

...Meme-ception!
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rudemix: 176 years of being a tick laden morass the moment you step off any kind of paved road or path.


Now hold on a minute there.  It's not all morass.  Why, it's high and dry just about 3 miles up the road here.
/They have ticks, too.
//And snakes.
///And Florida Man.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have grown tired of the use of "meme" in f*cking everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
According to the article, half the population was made up of slaves. 40,000 out of 87,000. I find that incredible.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while you can.  176 years from now, Disney World will be an island resort.

And Mickey will still be under copyright.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's had some work done; that's for sure
 
epyonyx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Doesn't look day over 150...that's from all the plastic surgery.
 
Uranus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Doesn't look day over 150.

Doesn't act a day over three.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have grown tired of the use of "meme" in f*cking everything.


I cant even think of any Florida memes Ive seen on here. Just a bunch of tragic, depressing, scary stories revolving around mostly horrible people.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have grown tired of the use of "meme" in f*cking everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a Florida native I would like to present our first US flag:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
