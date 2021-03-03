 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   There's about a 110% chance of this   (marketwatch.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

514 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 10:05 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It'll be a great time to share with parts of the world that need vaccines!

Or, we'll start dumping it in landfills because sharing would be socialism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: It'll be a great time to share with parts of the world that need vaccines!

Or, we'll start dumping it in landfills because sharing would be socialism.


[Fark user image image 850x529]


Yeah, oversupply goes to vaccinate the world.  Having a vaccine that can be stored at better temperatures and a better shelf life is a huge deal.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kind of like SodaStream.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

enry: Devolving_Spud: It'll be a great time to share with parts of the world that need vaccines!

Or, we'll start dumping it in landfills because sharing would be socialism.


[Fark user image image 850x529]

Yeah, oversupply goes to vaccinate the world.  Having a vaccine that can be stored at better temperatures and a better shelf life is a huge deal.


Don't forget shipping.  This is one of the few things the US is manufacturing and producing domestically, so these vaccines will need to be able to survive transatlantic cargo ship voyages.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: enry: Devolving_Spud: It'll be a great time to share with parts of the world that need vaccines!

Or, we'll start dumping it in landfills because sharing would be socialism.


[Fark user image image 850x529]

Yeah, oversupply goes to vaccinate the world.  Having a vaccine that can be stored at better temperatures and a better shelf life is a huge deal.

Don't forget shipping.  This is one of the few things the US is manufacturing and producing domestically, so these vaccines will need to be able to survive transatlantic cargo ship voyages.


Vaccines would almost certainly be air freight. Faster, but not any more gentle.
 
mildlydisturbed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can we get another local story about some place capable of giving 10,000 shots a day but doesn't have any shots to give? Asking for a friend.
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's gonna be a whole lot of microchipped lizard people running around....
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hence why they're already talking about booster shots
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can we get a discount on the over-stock? Canada wants to know. We ordered about twice as many doses than we need but the suppliers are not very reliable, even without the Dunny can stealing PPE and vaccines from Democratic states, cities and countys.

He tried to strong-arm 3M of Canada into giving him the masks they make in Canada for Canadian customers, but the company wisely said "No", we will stay in business and avoid giving the Canadian Government reason to look into our business with a possible risk of nationalization of the PPE industries.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I read that as "There's about a 110% chance of tits" and was confused why the link was to marketwatch.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought we were loading it in to darts and hunting antivax people in the streets? Is that not still on?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.