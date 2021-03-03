 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Councilman denies he was drunk during virtual meeting, but may have had one too many screenshots   (mlive.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, City council, Councillor, council members, City Councilman Eric Mays, Mayor, Local government in the United States, Municipality, Council President Kate Fields  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 12:20 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Flint? Probably just having a glass of tap water...
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense, Mays told the council, "You're durnk!"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But could he explain his nudity?

/ I know that's not obscure here
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jees, being drunk in meetings is one of my favorite parts of working from home.

/brb, the dog is barking
//glug glug
///better now!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jees, being drunk in meetings is one of my favorite parts of working from home.

/brb, the dog is barking
//glug glug
///better now!


🎼the best part of being on zoom
🎼is Jack Daniels in your cup
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's fine as long as you aren't driving the meeting
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Long as there weren't any guns in the background, he's cool.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Salmon: Jees, being drunk in meetings is one of my favorite parts of working from home.

/brb, the dog is barking
//glug glug
///better now!

🎼the best part of being on zoom
🎼is Jack Daniels in your cup


Oh, you're a jerk for that one... I'm going to be humming this at the start of every farking meeting now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Jees, being drunk in meetings is one of my favorite parts of working from home.



FTFM

/retired, no challenge any more
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's a city councilman in Flint, MI. I'd say most of us would drink....
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"This is my Zoom meeting! And if you don't like it, you can get the Fark out!

/Goony goo goo!
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Never in the history of humanity has anyone ever said "Im not drunk" and not been drunk.

Theres no reason to say it unless you are drunk.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: Never in the history of humanity has anyone ever said "Im not drunk" and not been drunk.

Theres no reason to say it unless you are drunk.


Counterpoint: I'm not drunk.

/yet
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

buserror: dothemath: Never in the history of humanity has anyone ever said "Im not drunk" and not been drunk.

Theres no reason to say it unless you are drunk.

Counterpoint: I'm not drunk.

/yet


Youve probably been drunk for hours.
 
bungle3358 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I must be drunk, because all I see is the headline, no article.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.