"Other than that, we had a pretty good time"
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, there it is - the most Australian thing you will read all year.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, there it is - the most Australian thing you will read all year.


They weren't attacked by venomous sharks, so not quite.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: UberDave: Well, there it is - the most Australian thing you will read all year.

They weren't attacked by venomous sharks, so not quite.


Actually, the mattress should have been venomous.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope there's such a  thing as reincarnation. When I die, I want to come back as an Australian.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From what I've heard it's even possible to spend six months in that sort of predicament.
 
