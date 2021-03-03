 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   ProTip: If you don't want folks to enjoy rumpy-pumpy at your rest stops, don't call them lay-bys (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: PSA, Derby, Twitter, Law enforcement in the United Kingdom, Police, Temporary Superintendent Nathan Clark, London, pair's steamy roadside action, England  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh, the old jibbly-wibbly got caught by the bobby's whizzo clanker for the punter's knob gobbler?

/British English: not even once
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everyone who read that as 'numpy' raise your slide rule....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: Oh, the old jibbly-wibbly got caught by the bobby's whizzo clanker for the punter's knob gobbler?

/British English: not even once


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When sex is outlawed only outlaws will have sex.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Eric Shun: Oh, the old jibbly-wibbly got caught by the bobby's whizzo clanker for the punter's knob gobbler?

/British English: not even once

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 400x380]


In the words of The Spiffing Brit, "perfectly balanced."
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tickets for leaving the house...lmao. That's why my ancestors bailed. That and the native hotties...probably.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do kinda want folks to enjoy rumpy-pumpy at my rest stops.  Y'know, if I have any idea what it means.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: [Fark user image 556x692]


Mmm, meat water...
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mungo Jerry?
 
LabGrrl [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Mungo Jerry?


Came here to say this.
No really.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Apparently you don't just "park" at a rest stop, you "park up" there.

/being "up" helps with the rumpy-pumpy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like how they were cited for breaking covid restrictions and having a bit of pot but not for public lewdness like they would here in the states.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Not only was the couple fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions but they were also issued with a cannabis warning. "

So, if not for the coronavirus and cannabis the rumpy-pumpy would be OK then?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: [Fark user image MY FACE WHEN 556x692]


I would have been very, very disappointed in this thread if that one wasn't here.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stk: [Fark user image image 425x425]


No one can yell like that guy can yell.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Riche: I like how they were cited for breaking covid restrictions and having a bit of pot but not for public lewdness like they would here in the states.


I'd like to think that the officers looked them over before deciding whether or not the excursion was "essential" or not...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.