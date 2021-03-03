 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Dr. Fauci's personal coronavirus model is heading to the Smithsonian. Awww, I want one   (npr.org) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Infectious disease, Infection, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Medicine, Smithsonian's National Museum, American History, Billie Jean King, Madeleine Albright  
•       •       •

90 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 Mar 2021 at 11:35 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are the STL files necessary to make the coronavirus model, if you're interested. Of course, you'll need a 3D printer. (They are not for the timid.)

Interesting fun-fact: At the size the virus is, color is optional. It's smaller than the frequencies of light that humans can directly observe. I would print it out in some sort of silky red and blue filament.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I want ALL the toys in the doctor's office.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All great productions need a product line.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We would have had so much more compliance with lockdowns and quarantine if that was the actual size of the virus particles.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.