(NYPost)   Note to self: Remove steak tartare from the menu for the National Guard troops defending the Capitol   (nypost.com) divider line
38
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, someone want to check the supply chain?

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowest bidder strikes again.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get the chicken either, it still has feathers on it:

"It is simply unacceptable that these men and women are being fed chicken with the feathers still attached, and raw ground beef"

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/na​t​ional/capitol-riots/national-guard-in-​dc-hospitalized-substandard-food/65-f2​31f75f-2206-4403-9d19-645eef5f302e
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't they home yet?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?


Because Republicans keep threatening violence
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, this is all Biden's fault. I saw him preparing the food himself!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld did it
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying that what happened is right.  I'm just saying that these soldiers are in Washington, D.C., not Shaqlawa, Iraq.  There ARE some other options available (although I am sympathetic to the conflict caused by having to choose between McDonald's and raw meat).
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, someone is about to get fired.

And I thought everything was really vague until I read:

"A typical breakfast was "maybe a Danish and some sort of juice," while at times it was "clearly a dinner roll and SunnyD," the sergeant said."

That's farked up.  Those guys/girls should have a griddle line.  And considering the proximity to several chow halls, they should have something at least brought in if not a field kitchen.  Hell, Andrews is just a short jaunt away.  They're close enough to take orders and deliver a step-van full of in-flight meals (box-nasties as they are sometimes called).

/Love the pic of them sleeping around a box of MREs.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and every other menu too. Take salad away at the same time. They're serving the country, give them good food.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Clearly, this is all Biden's fault. I saw him preparing the food himself!


With Hunter's laptop.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence


Sore-Loosername checks out.
 
drogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad when an MRE is the better option.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't throw a rock without hitting a McDonald's. Granted that's probably technically worse than what they're eating, but the optics are better.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?


Because the most popular is on the throne.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence

Sore-Loosername checks out.


61 lawsuits later, you can say that with a straight face? Impressive.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence


Bullshiat.
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence


Not to be a Debbie Downer... But do you think that will stop? Also, is there any reason to believe any given day they say that is specifically credible?

Also... How is that not treason and sedition, seems like it would be really easy to stop because it isn't free speech. Death threats, especially credible ones, and talks of storming the capitol for a coup... These are explicitly illegal.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?


Pelosi is adamant she wants troops until fall 2021 and to retain the border wall around the capital to keep undesirables out.

The military has mobile cooking and dining facilities that are quite sophisticated, there is no need to rely on contractors to feed our troops in Washington.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: the time at the company picnic we had to explain to our boss that he would be making all of us sick.

He thought that because it was perfectly fine to serve steak rare, you could hand out hamburgers that were way more than pink on the inside. Dude was always a bit loose with the rules if it worked in his favour, so it wasn't a huge surprise.

No idea if anyone had an "adverse reaction" but a lot of burgers in the trash with one bite.
 
Inyego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them home
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd be better fed in Iraq. In the field.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence

Sore-Loosername checks out.


TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYP story about anon MI NG saying something? Think I'll hold my morning outrage for something more substantial. You folks worry about this one.
 
TheOtherGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't get the chicken either, it still has feathers on it:

"It is simply unacceptable that these men and women are being fed chicken with the feathers still attached, and raw ground beef"

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/nat​ional/capitol-riots/national-guard-in-​dc-hospitalized-substandard-food/65-f2​31f75f-2206-4403-9d19-645eef5f302e


Okay, look.  Undercooked meat, poorly sourced food with adulturants (plastic, metal, paper, etc.) in them, that's one thing.  Happens all the time.  Unacceptable, but not unheard of.  Easy to see how that came about despite the negligence and outrage.

But feathers?  How the holy hell does that happen?  There are only like 3 or 4 chicken producers in this country, and if they were allowing freaking feathers into their production chain, they'd be swallowed up by one of the others.  How the hell does that happen?

It's to the point that it seems suspicious.  Some kind of MAGA-related "go the hell home" message?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence


Okay so what are they doing that the police can't do?
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence

Bullshiat.


The real reason is because there is another QAnon conspiracy that "Our Lord And Savior" Trump will return to to take back the presidency tomorrow, March 4th. The reasoning being, March 4th was the "original" Inauguration Day.

So kinda bullshiat... but the way the Republican Party has embraced these nuts... not really bullshiat.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence

Not to be a Debbie Downer... But do you think that will stop? Also, is there any reason to believe any given day they say that is specifically credible?

Also... How is that not treason and sedition, seems like it would be really easy to stop because it isn't free speech. Death threats, especially credible ones, and talks of storming the capitol for a coup... These are explicitly illegal.


Yeah, but the Republicans whine when we arrest them, so I guess we just have to put up with terrorism.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
we have lower tolerance for a kid bringing aspirin to school than for a contractor feeding our troops moldy beef with metal shavings.  one of those is zero tolerance and gets you immediately suspended.  the other you get to keep the job through multiple attempts at "resolving the situation".

stop and really think about that for a while.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence

Okay so what are they doing that the police can't do?


We let the police try it January 6. How did that work out? They removed barricades for the terrorists, ushered them in, and took selfies with them.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x639]


RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: RTOGUY: thealgorerhythm: RTOGUY: Why aren't they home yet?

Because Republicans keep threatening violence

Okay so what are they doing that the police can't do?

We let the police try it January 6. How did that work out? They removed barricades for the terrorists, ushered them in, and took selfies with them.


Plenty of active and former military were in the mob as well so what's your point? I think most would agree the fundamental problem was that there weren't nearly enough police on scene. Calling in the army is fine when you need lots of numbers on the ground or lots of people killed in a hurry but they make shiatty police.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drogg: It's sad when an MRE is the better option.


I always rather liked the MREs. Generally they were pretty tasty.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office told local media that she had taken up the issue last month and had been assured it had been fixed.

"Since the contractor has already been fully paid, and still has the contract for the next 24 months, they have been asked to improve their service. The contractor stated that they cannot afford any improvements at the current rate, so we are renegotiating additional payments. So far, no improvements have happened, but we are confident the kinks will be worked out within a couple of years"

Hey, if it's good enough for the F-35...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
an army runs on its stomach
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: drogg: It's sad when an MRE is the better option.

I always rather liked the MREs. Generally they were pretty tasty.


I joined the service right after they introduced the Flameless ration heater.  And those early ones got so hot that obvious steam would billow from the thing.  The current ones suck.

Anyhow, I have a couple of cases of MREs and over the last year, my son an I will bring one along on a long bike ride.  He loves them.  I'm impressed by the quality because those old ones from the early to mid-90s were hit and miss for sure - I think there was one that had 4-5 plain hot dogs and that's it...and no bread because they didn't figure out how to put bread in the things until the 2000s.
 
