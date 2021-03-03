 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma church reminds people how it's supposed to work, purchases and forgives $3.8 million in medical debt   (kfor.com) divider line
16
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2021 at 8:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, because national fundraising and concern for the health of the people of our nation is not even possible let alone "Christian".
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What denomination are they, and how fast will they have their charter revoked by it for doing 'Communist' stuff like this?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
John Oliver did this.  You can buy medical debt for less than pennies on the dollar.  Once it's yours, you can do what ever you want with it.

Still better that buying a used jet because Jebus said he shouldn't fly with the common folk.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Bank robbing, shiat kicking, ass kicking Methodists!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh and in Oklahoma IIRC you can be arrested for outstanding medical debt.


Oh no.  I am working.  Gotta build a calendar in SharePoint.  That's gonna take 6 - 8 hours.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And this is how you get the church taking over functions that should be the state's.  Isn't that nice.
 
kabar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Another one of those "feel good" stories that is actually a brutal accusation of how broken and dystopian-as-fark our country is.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

clawsoon: And this is how you get the church taking over functions that should be the state's.  Isn't that nice.


Quite a few Republicans believe this is exactly how things should work. Not necessarily with the church but private charity stepping in to help people in need is their idea of a social safety net.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sadly this is such an isolated incident. Imagine if every "faith based" charity in the US did even a very small fraction of this how much of a relief this would be to so many families. Too bad it won't become a "thing".
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: clawsoon: And this is how you get the church taking over functions that should be the state's.  Isn't that nice.

Quite a few Republicans believe this is exactly how things should work. Not necessarily with the church but private charity stepping in to help people in need is their idea of a social safety net.


The more extreme would prefer the deadwood die.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Every other Christian denomination should feel bad about themselves based on the continual decency of the Methodist church.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: RTOGUY: clawsoon: And this is how you get the church taking over functions that should be the state's.  Isn't that nice.

Quite a few Republicans believe this is exactly how things should work. Not necessarily with the church but private charity stepping in to help people in need is their idea of a social safety net.

The more extreme would prefer the deadwood die.


And yet you're still here. :P
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably just wasted a lot of money as it's likely that a good chunk of it is invalid debt. I didn't read anywhere in the article where they examined each charge to make sure they are rightous.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Another way to do this is to help fund bankruptcies.
I'm sure no one would have problem with that.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I understand that the intent is compassion, but it feels like this is paying off the hostage-takers rather than sending in Delta Force to resolve the problem.  Good on them for sure, but wish we could fix the source problem rather than treat the symptoms.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Methodist.

Most Methodist congregations opposed the Sand Box Wars.

Along with the Presbyterians, they tried to raise the alarm about the mistreatment of immigrants and refugees along our Southern Border back when Bush, the Lesser was POTUS. T

They support BLM, in fact some United Methodist groups have donated money to organizations like the NAACP earmarked to support the work of BLM.

That's all I can think of off the top of my head. I really don't know much about them except they're decent people
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.